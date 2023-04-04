Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

$1.5 Billion Dollar Bedding Retailer Set To Expand In New Zealand

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 5:27 am
Press Release: Impact PR

The expansion of one of the world’s largest mattress retailers in the New Zealand market is set to boost consumer choice, according to the regional head of the company.

German direct-to-consumer bedding retailer Emma Sleep, which has sold more than six million mattresses across 30+ countries, and last year generated over $1.5 billion in revenue entered the local market in 2020.

The company has grown rapidly in that time, with post-pandemic Kiwi consumers increasingly looking to digital channels to purchase larger and higher value household items such as beds.

Simon Baumgarten, Emma Sleep’s ANZ country head, says they are aiming to generate 10% of global revenue within New Zealand and Australia.

Simon Baumgarten

He says they are recording ‘triple digit’ annual growth within the NZ market and have already supplied mattresses and bedding products to over 10,000+ consumers since arriving here.

“The company grew by around 35% last year, however the rate of growth in New Zealand is significantly outpacing our global average.

“Our longer-term goal is to see the ANZ market account for a tenth of our annual revenue.

“We know that Australasian consumers tend to purchase larger beds than some of our other markets which helps drive a higher average revenue per capita in the region.

“In addition to millennials, we are seeing an older demographic purchasing mattresses from us through our online channel. This higher 65+ age skew is unusual compared to our other markets and increases the potential market size in New Zealand.

“As a result, we are investing to further expand our share here,” he says.

Baumgarten says we spend around a third of our life in bed, either trying to sleep or and yet we may only spend less than 10 minutes in a retail store before purchasing one.

He says most retailers won't allow the return of used mattresses for hygiene reasons so the bricks & mortar purchase process can be an expensive trial and error scenario for many consumers.

“The online distribution channel for large format furniture, including beds and mattresses, has advanced significantly in recent years.

“Mattress in a box vacuum compression technology has improved the portability of new mattresses by reducing the shipping volume by around 90% - an innovation which has helped the category grow rapidly online.

“Another key mechanism we have for reducing the perceived risk of purchasing a mattress online is a 120-day trial period, along with free delivery and collection if the customer changes their mind,” he says.

Baumgarten says through a charity partnership, any returned products are donated to local families in need.

He says international research shows that Kiwis get the most sleep in the world, an average of 8 hours and 4 minutes per night - second only to The Netherlands.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Impact PR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


Buy Pure: New Organic Products And Production Act A Foundation For Our Future
New Zealand’s Parliament passed the Organic Products and Production Act, on Thursday 30 March 2023, signalling the end of ten years work and the beginning of a new period that will enable the organic sector... More>>



Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Air New Zealand: Higher Wages For Air New Zealanders At Major Airports
Air New Zealand has increased its entry wage to $30 per hour as it looks to attract around 400 outstanding people to join its Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch airport teams... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 