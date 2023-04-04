The Failures Of Traditional Cybersecurity

Cyberattacks are attempts by hackers to damage or destroy a computer network, and these invasions are on the rise. Data shows that ransomware attacks have increased 1.5x between 2020 and 2021. In 2022, there were 236.1 million ransomware attacks, showing there is no signs of slowing down. Traditional security approaches are clearly failing as 79% of organizations have been struggling to detect potential threats.

There are many reasons as to why cyber attacks are increasingly more common and security approaches have been failing. A major issue is the fact that detection rates are slow. Organizations can take up to 287 days to detect a breach, which increases the risk of a successful cyber attack. IT professionals are also not fully confident about their abilities to monitor and trace the attacks. 58% don’t have awareness of every communication across devices on their network, which can allow potential threats to go undetected. They often lack the tools to detect, intercept, and analyze the threats, especially when it comes to encrypted traffic.

Attackers are able to destroy logs and use encrypted traffic to cover their tracks. In 2021, 90% of web traffic was encrypted which gives a lot of room to cyber criminals to mask their activities. 59% of IT professionals can’t secure against encrypted traffic threats, which leaves a huge amount of web traffic that could present a potential threat. Cyber attacks are keen on using encrypted connections, as over 91.5% of malware arrives through it.

Encrypted traffic presents a lot of security challenges. It can be difficult to secure sensitive private data, such as an organization’s client or financial information. There are also the costs and added administrative burden of fixing the breach. There can be a lot of complexity of deployment and a need to integrate traffic analysis with other solutions. Finally, there is a potential for failing regulatory compliance, which can shed a negative light on the organization and even lead to legal repercussions. Encrypted traffic can be a headache for a lot of organizations if not monitored vigilantly.

41% of organizations feel that they do not have a good understanding of how to detect and protect against attacks using encryption methods. That is where the Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform comes in. It can detect suspicious network traffic so it is easier for a security team to respond to hidden threats. These NDR solutions are able to detect suspicious activities across network traffic that traditional tools might miss. It is able to monitor all traffic flows so threats are detected on all sides.

NDRs are not only helpful for identifying any potential threats, but also for initiating the steps to find a solution. The platform is able to alert security teams to suspicious activity in real-time, so that incident response time is reduced. It is also able to locate the IP address of a threat’s origin, which can help organizations stop the threats at the source. It is able to perform forensic analysis to determine how the threats progressed as well, so that any future attacks can be mitigated. NDRs are a highly equipped and efficient tool for reducing and preventing cyberattacks.

ThreatEye is a next generation, AI powered NDR platform that possesses a lot of top features for cyber security. It boasts predictive threat intelligence with active threat indicators, campaign tracking, and the ability to locate the Ps of potential threats. It also is able to decrease response time by providing actionable information related to the incident. Cyber security is one of the most important areas for an organization possessing sensitive information to invest in. ThreatEye has the upper hand to defend networks from even the craftiest cyber attacks.

© Scoop Media

