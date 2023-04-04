Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kelly Tarlton Inducted Into The New Zealand Business Hall Of Fame

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: Kelly Tarlton's Sea Life Aquarium

Auckland, Tuesday 4 April 2023 – Marine explorer, diver, conservationist and treasure hunter, Kelly Tarlton, has been announced as an inductee in The New Zealand Business Hall of Fame.

Remembered globally for designing an innovative marine aquarium four times larger than any other in the world, known today as SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium, the state-of-the-art aquarium opened in 1985 and has delighted hundreds of thousands of guests over the years.

Sadly, just seven weeks after the aquarium opened, Kelly passed away at 47, but his aquarium concept and innovative techniques, such as the curved acrylic tunnels, are still widely used today. Kelly’s legacy is strong and continues to educate and inspire marine and conservation efforts around the world.

Aquarium General Manager, Daniel Henderson commented, “Kelly Tarlton is a national icon, and SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium was his gift to New Zealand. We are proud that it remains a national tourism and conservation treasure, thanks to the ground-breaking work by Kelly himself.

“Kelly was a creative pioneer which saw him make dive masks from old tyres, and an underwater ‘manta wing’ that allowed him to fly across the sea floor in a perspex bubble. Most famously he became internationally renowned for the creation of the curved tunnels – now found in aquariums all over the world.

“It’s an honour for everyone here at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s that this great kiwi continues to receive recognition for his outstanding contributions to conservation, tourism and business in New Zealand.”

Kelly is already inducted into the two International Hall of Fame twice: The International Association of Amusements Parks and Attractions (2018) and The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (2012).

Established in 1994 by Young Enterprise, the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame recognises and celebrates individuals who have made a significant contribution to the economic and social development of New Zealand. Laureates are admitted to the Hall at an annual black-tie gala dinner, to be held 10 August. Each Laureate has a story of enterprise, hard work and success. Most have contributed generously to their communities.

For more information visit: www.visitsealife.com/auckland/plan-your-day/information/about-kelly-tarlton/

