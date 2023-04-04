BusinessNZ Encourages Businesses To ‘mind The Gap’

BusinessNZ is pleased to be part of the MindTheGap movement, and is encouraging other businesses to be transparent about their pay gaps based on gender, ethnicity or disability.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says measuring and being transparent about the issue puts a business on the path to eliminating existing gaps.

"BusinessNZ is pleased to see many of its larger membership participating in MindTheGap’s reporting initiative. The more businesses that take part, the more normalised it becomes and the more attractive your business is in the competition for talent.

"Reducing inequality and committing to providing equal opportunities is part of being an inclusive and diverse place to work.

"If the Government decides to legislate reporting as other countries have, there are several factors that must be considered to make it simple to comply with.

"Reporting should have a low administrative cost and remain voluntary for small to medium sized businesses due to lower employee numbers. Additionally, businesses would require clarity around reporting that is standardised and protects the privacy of individuals."

The full list of 100 organisations who have committed to provide information on their pay gap so far can be found on the MindTheGap website .

