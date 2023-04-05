Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southland Ballance Farm Environment Award Winners Announced

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 5:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Farm Environment Trust

A focus on family and productivity sees fifth-generation sheep and beef farmers take out the Regional Supreme Award at the Southland Ballance Farm Environment Awards

Cameron and Robert Grant of Croydon have been announced as Regional Supreme Winners at the Southland Ballance Farm Environment Awards in Invercargill this evening.

Known as Grant Brothers, the business comprises four farms that span 4,444ha (4,200ha effective). Since 1884, the original block has been added to, with the brothers inheriting a successful long-term vision that has both business and family at its core.

A lot of work has gone into the continued growth of the business through additional land purchases and sustainable development – guided by simple yet effective systems. The approach has seen the Grants achieve exceptional performance for a hill country sheep and beef farm – including a consistent lambing average of close to 150%.

When it comes to protecting and enhancing the natural environment, an impressive number of waterways have been fenced, complemented with large riparian buffers. Native trees are planted to reduce bank erosion and run-off, while peat bogs and tussock areas are being protected and there is extensive weed and pest control.

The Grants have a strong work ethic and extensive community connections, working with local iwi when planting native species, and being involved with local catchment groups as well as numerous community groups and initiatives.

In awarding the Regional Supreme Award, the judges noted the brothers’ exceptional environmental and productivity outcomes, achieved through buffer zones that provide shelter while protecting biodiversity and water quality. They also commended the farm’s livestock performance, noting that stock is well managed to the challenges of the landscape.

The Grants’ future-focused farming practices are combined with active succession planning to help ensure they pass on their hard-earned knowledge and a sustainable business to the next generation.

Cameron Grant and Robert Grant also won the following awards:

  • Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award
  • Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award
  • Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award
  • Environment Southland Water Quality and Biodiversity Award

Other Southland Ballance Farm Environment Award winners include:

Mitchell Smith and Steve Smith — AB Lime, Winton

  • Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award
  • DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award
  • Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award
  • NZFET Biodiversity Award

Jason and Sandy Herrick — Murray Creek Farm, Castle Rock

  • NZFET Innovation Award

Nick and Alexis Wadworth — Bare Hill Farming, Otapiri Gorge

  • Norwood Farming Efficiency Award

The awards also served to showcase the Hedgehope Makarewa Catchment Group, which is a well-connected community project with a focus on connecting, inspiring and supporting a thriving community.

The group has been working on two key initiatives over the past few years: a cutting-edge project that uses science and local knowledge to understand how varying landscapes impact water quality; and a cross-sector trial looking at different winter crop cultivation techniques, enabling them to gain practical on-farm information to support farmers as they work to meet future environmental legislation.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the NZ Farm Environment Trust and champion sustainable farming and growing. The Supreme Winner from each of the eleven regions involved in the awards will go through to be considered for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy at the Trust’s National Showcase at Te Papa in May. The recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy then become 2023’s National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Farm Environment Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 