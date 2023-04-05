Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Further Charges Filed In COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Fraud Case

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office

An Auckland man charged by the Serious Fraud Office for allegedly submitting false COVID-19 wage subsidy applications is now facing further fraud charges related to COVID relief funds and GST returns.

In August 2022, the SFO filed charges against Hun Min Im for allegedly attempting to claim $1.88 million under the wage subsidy scheme. He is alleged to have received just over $600,000.

The defendant, who appeared in Auckland District Court today, is now facing 53 further charges brought by the SFO related to false GST returns and his attempts to fraudulently claim from the Small Business Cashflow Scheme, COVID-19 Support Payments and Resurgence Support Payments. He also faces forgery charges related to documents submitted to the NZ Companies Office.

The total amount Mr Im is alleged to have fraudulently claimed is now over $2.3 million, of which he allegedly received $624,000. Mr Im now faces a total of 95 charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His next appearance is scheduled for 19 May 2023.

“This case was originally referred to the SFO by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) following its own initial investigations. Further work alerted us to possible fraudulent activity against other Government organisations, and we are grateful to Inland Revenue, Police and the Companies Office for their co-operation and support in our investigation. This was a great example of agencies working together to investigate potential abuse of public funds,” says SFO Director Karen Chang.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Serious Fraud Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 