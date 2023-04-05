Vac-Ex Tracked Air Excavators Now Readily Available, Says NZ Vac-Ex Partner Youngman Richardson

Youngman Richardson is pleased to announce that Vac-Ex T-VAC 2 track and AIR-VAC track excavators are now readily available, and they’re taking the market by storm.

After an official launch onto the New Zealand market in 2022, Youngman Richardson is seeing great demand for Vac-Ex T-VAC 2 track and AIR-VAC track excavation models, designed to be safe and specialised alternatives to traditional digging methods for exposing buried utilities.

According to Youngman Richardson sales director Phil Fairfield, their Vac-Ex tracked air vacuum excavators are proving popular with industry professionals needing to locate and safely expose buried utilities, especially on construction sites.

“The Vac-Ex units can excavate narrow and deep holes and trenches up five times faster than the time it takes to dig the same area by hand.”

The T-VAC 2 tracked air vacuum excavator is also proving popular with customers, especially for its compatibility with New Zealand conditions.

“The T-VAC 2 can excavate most wet or dry ground and is ideal for sites where space is limited. We’re also seeing customers preferring this excavator for its off-road capabilities, suitability in residential and commercial environments. Ideal for ground excavation in utility, construction and hire industries: pipelaying, rail works, cable laying, gas, road works, tunnelling, arborculture, military, airports, municipal, building, environmental, hydro-demolition and petro-chemical.

About Youngman Richardson

Youngman Richardson is your go-to for parts, service, and sales for agricultural, construction, and industrial equipment. YR is an entirely New Zealand owned and operated company that has been helping New Zealand business owners since 1981. The company has built up a reputation of service, ethics, and quality and continues to add value to the construction equipment industry every year. To date, YR stock over 38,000 genuine spare parts for a range of machines.

