Autodesk Launches Revit 2024 With New Tools, Collaboration Capabilities

Autodesk today launched Revit 2024, introducing additional capabilities including Site Tools for landscape designers, a Link Coordination Model to boost collaboration, and enhancements requested from the Autodesk user community such as Dark Theme and interface improvements.

The new Site Tools, available for Revit and Revit LT, support the design and documentation of richly detailed landscapes. It enables users to collect and rationalise existing conditions data from CAD Imports, CSV point files, and more. It also allows users to model their design intent freely and easily, with versatile site and massing tools for modelling topography.

Additional functionality for the Site Tools spans: populating schedules, sheets, and views and calculate material quantities; cutting, filling, joining, and running phasing scenarios; and using the design-to-documentation engine of Revit to save time and improve design quality when modelling landscape and site conditions.

To expedite concrete detailing, Revit 2024 enables structural engineers and rebar detailers to access new capabilities for creating, scheduling, and documenting rebar. The new bar bending details can help create reinforcement drawings and schedules with detailed fabrication instructions. With this new tool in Revit, when the model changes, the details adapt along with it. This means rebar bending details can be customised so that views and sheets respect typical practice, and errors and omissions in document sets are reduced.

The new Revit feature Link Coordination Model from Autodesk Docs makes it easier for project teams to evolve work together. It centralises project files light and teams on the same page so users can link models and views from any of the 60+ formats supported by Docs and the Autodesk Construction Cloud directly into Revit. This also means users can underlay the coordination model as visual reference when designing in Revit, and reduce the need for interpretation when coordinating up-to-date design deliverables with partners and project teams.

“Amid the slew of challenges faced by the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) sector, having simplicity is crucial to reduce risk and expedite planning, design and development, while ensuring collaboration is possible at every stage of a project,” said Andy Cunningham, Senior Regional Director A/NZ at Autodesk.

“This launch of Revit adds site tools, new capabilities for creating, scheduling and documenting, and the ability for project teams to work together using consistent, up-to-date information no matter where they are. This allows Australian and New Zealand companies and contractors to have greater visibility over every element of their projects, reduce rework, and mitigate unexpected costs.”

Controlling embodied carbon

Controlling embodied carbon has become crucial to design practice. A recent World Green Building Trends report asked 1,200 AEC professionals for actionable approaches to improving sustainability in five years, with creating net-zero buildings and controlling embodied carbon topping the list.

This is why Autodesk is releasing the new Revit technology preview for Carbon Insights. With this free plug-in for Revit, architects and engineers can quantify and evaluate carbon impacts, with tools for optimising their projects for greater carbon neutrality.

Twinmotion auto-synch

With the latest release of Revit, Epic Games and Autodesk have simplified the handoff from Revit to Twinmotion, with new Auto-Synch functionality, and a built-in DataSmith Exporter.

With a new UI, loads of material enhancements, productivity features revealed, and thousands of assets and templates to fit industry, the release makes it easy to bring AEC design ideas to life.

Additional features for Revit 2024 include:

Dynamo for Revit 2.17 (New)

Dark Theme and UI modernizations (New)

New Sample Content

Search in project browser (New)

My Insights in Revit Home (New)

Revit Data Exchange Connector with Autodesk Docs (New)

Parameters Service with Autodesk Docs (Enhanced)

Spacemaker to Revit Synch (New)

Twinmotion for Revit Auto-Synch (Enhanced)

Structural Analytical Modeling (Enhanced)

Electrical Load Analysis (Enhanced)

Energy Analytical Modeling (Enhanced)

Ductwork Stiffening (Enhanced)

Layout upgrades for views, sheets, and schedules (Enhanced)

Revit cloud model to ACC Bridge Connector (Enhanced)

