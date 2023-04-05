CCL And Spark Business Group Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

CCL, the cloud specialist for Spark Business Group, announced today that Spark Business Group has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognises that Spark Business Group, through CCL and its cloud consulting business Leaven, provide proven technology and deep expertise to help its customers transform applications while moving to AWS to reduce cost, increase agility, and improve security.

Achieving the AWS Migration Competency status validates Spark Business Group as an AWS Partner that provide specialised demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in application modernisation. Many organisations can accelerate their migration and time to results with AWS Partners.

“CCL and Leaven, who are part of Spark Business Group, are proud to receive the AWS Migration Competency status,” said Richard Adams, CEO of CCL. “We know that our customers can sometimes experience challenges with application migration planning, their technical requirements, and the skills and resources they have available so it’s important to partner with experts right from the start. The AWS Migration Competency means that customers can feel confident they’re working with a partner to find more efficient ways of working and decreasing their time to value by leveraging AWS's cloud capabilities.

“Our migration practice utilises the best AWS frameworks and tools available to help our customers migrate to the cloud faster and more effectively, providing best-in-class expertise, migration and modernisation tools, education, and professional services support. This includes working closely with customers on discovery, planning and recommendation phases, business case analysis and ongoing optimisation of solutions and services.”

Leading outdoor, lifestyle and sports company, KMD Brands, is adopting a cloud-first strategy to support its global expansion. Working with Leaven, the multinational is migrating to AWS to build a consolidated technology environment that will equip it with more agility, simplified connectivity, and reduced budget management overheads.

“Leaven excelled. We built trusted relationships with the technicians performing the migration and highly recommend Leaven’s management team. Their oversight and delivery of agreed project outcomes was professional and accurate,” said Aidan O’Connor, IT Infrastructure Manager, A/NZ, Kathmandu.

“CCL has a small number of strategic partners with whom we have strong multi-year partnerships, highlighting our deep working knowledge, proven experience, and established trust. We take pride in our ability to partner effectively, while at the same time meeting the needs and expectations of clients who have diverse requirements,” adds Adams.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise and that have demonstrated they can help enterprise customers migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS.

© Scoop Media

