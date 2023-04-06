Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Charging Forward: Hikotron Accelerates Hamilton's EV Infrastructure

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 4:54 am
Press Release: Hikotron

Hamilton is now home to 20 new electric vehicle (EV) charge points, thanks to a strategic partnership between local company Hikotron and Hamilton City Council.

Completed in under six months, this ambitious project aims to increase charging opportunities for EV drivers in Hamilton and marks a significant milestone for the area. The charging locations include Hamilton Zoo, Claudelands Events Centre, Rotokauri Transport Hub, Sonning Car Park, Garden Place Car Park, East Link Community Hub, and Hamilton Gardens. Hikotron's robust charging network focuses on end-of-trip locations, ensuring EV drivers can charge their vehicles while enjoying their destination.

With the official opening of the Hikotron charging site at Hamilton Zoo this week, Mayor Paula Southgate, who is also an EV driver and advocate, and Deputy Mayor Angela O'Leary marked the official opening of all the sites. Mayor Paula Southgate expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "As an EV driver myself, I know how important it is to have a variety of charging options. This partnership with Hikotron has helped us achieve our goal of making EV driving easier and more accessible for everyone in Hamilton."

Hikotron, one of the only vertically integrated EV charging companies in New Zealand, designs, builds, deploys, and operates its charging hardware, ensuring network reliability. Committed to a locally based supply chain, Hikotron plays a crucial role in the local EV ecosystem, with investment and R&D remaining in New Zealand.

In addition to their collaboration with Hamilton City Council, Hikotron has also partnered with Mercury to develop a nationwide smart EV network. This partnership aims to raise awareness about EVs, expand charging infrastructure, and encourage EV adoption throughout New Zealand.

Co-Founder Stephanie Smits O'Callaghan emphasized the importance of AC charging, stating, "We want to spread awareness about the many benefits of AC charging, where drivers can charge 'passively' when their car is parked. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with Hamilton City Council and Mercury to achieve our objectives."

The Hikotron and Hamilton City Council partnership, along with their collaboration with Mercury, demonstrates the growing commitment to sustainable transportation and the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hikotron on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 