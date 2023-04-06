Charging Forward: Hikotron Accelerates Hamilton's EV Infrastructure

Hamilton is now home to 20 new electric vehicle (EV) charge points, thanks to a strategic partnership between local company Hikotron and Hamilton City Council.

Completed in under six months, this ambitious project aims to increase charging opportunities for EV drivers in Hamilton and marks a significant milestone for the area. The charging locations include Hamilton Zoo, Claudelands Events Centre, Rotokauri Transport Hub, Sonning Car Park, Garden Place Car Park, East Link Community Hub, and Hamilton Gardens. Hikotron's robust charging network focuses on end-of-trip locations, ensuring EV drivers can charge their vehicles while enjoying their destination.

With the official opening of the Hikotron charging site at Hamilton Zoo this week, Mayor Paula Southgate, who is also an EV driver and advocate, and Deputy Mayor Angela O'Leary marked the official opening of all the sites. Mayor Paula Southgate expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "As an EV driver myself, I know how important it is to have a variety of charging options. This partnership with Hikotron has helped us achieve our goal of making EV driving easier and more accessible for everyone in Hamilton."

Hikotron, one of the only vertically integrated EV charging companies in New Zealand, designs, builds, deploys, and operates its charging hardware, ensuring network reliability. Committed to a locally based supply chain, Hikotron plays a crucial role in the local EV ecosystem, with investment and R&D remaining in New Zealand.

In addition to their collaboration with Hamilton City Council, Hikotron has also partnered with Mercury to develop a nationwide smart EV network. This partnership aims to raise awareness about EVs, expand charging infrastructure, and encourage EV adoption throughout New Zealand.

Co-Founder Stephanie Smits O'Callaghan emphasized the importance of AC charging, stating, "We want to spread awareness about the many benefits of AC charging, where drivers can charge 'passively' when their car is parked. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with Hamilton City Council and Mercury to achieve our objectives."

The Hikotron and Hamilton City Council partnership, along with their collaboration with Mercury, demonstrates the growing commitment to sustainable transportation and the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

