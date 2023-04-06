One Strike Player Wins $200,000
One lucky player from Gore will be celebrating tonight after winning $200,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Gore.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.
Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
