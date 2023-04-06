Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Monkeys Creates One Hell Of A Cliffhanger…

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: Macpac

…for Macpac. The New Zealand outdoor brand has released a precarious new campaign that builds on the brand’s existing ‘Weather Anything’ platform.

Created by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, the campaign showcases Macpac’s high quality and dependable gear by dangling a trio of unfazed hikers from the edge of a cliff.

Maria Glass, Acting General Manager of Marketing, says: “Macpac gear is designed and tested by some of New Zealand’s best alpinists in some of the world’s toughest environments, so it’s great to demonstrate this in such a distinctive and memorable way."

Joe Sibley, Creative Director, The Monkeys, says: “We wanted to show just how durable and reliable Macpac gear is, in a way that people couldn’t ignore.”

Hugh Gurney, Creative Director, The Monkeys, adds: “We watched Cliffhanger, and Cliffhanger 2 (2 Cliff, 2 Hanger) and realised cliffhanger moments are called so for a reason -- you can’t look away. So, we just added a Macpac jacket, some deadpan Kiwi delivery and a little special Shatford sauce and it ended up pretty great.”

Directed by Damien Shatford from Sweetshop, the integrated campaign has launched in Australia and New Zealand across, TV, outdoor, social, online and in-store.

To view the campaign, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVfanpFndJM

Campaign Credits:

Client: Macpac

Managing Director: Cathy Seaholme

Acting GM of Marketing: Maria Glass

Creative Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Chief Executive Officer: Paul McMillan

Chief Creative Officer: Ant Keogh

Chief Strategy Officer: Michael Derepas

Strategy Director: Dave Collins

Creative Directors: Hugh Gurney & Joe Sibley

National Head of Production / Producer: Romanca Mundrea

Production Coordinator: Genya Mik

Group Account Director: Vicky Mockler

Account Director: Ella Goldberg & Jenny McLarney

Account Manager: Grace Tenaglia

Media Agency: OMD

Production Company: Sweetshop

Director: Damien Shatford

Producer: Katie Kempe

Managing Director/Executive Producer: Edward Pontifex

Executive Producer (AUS): Greg Fyson

Executive Producer (NZ): Ben Dailey & Kate Roydhouse

DOP: James Brown

Editor: Simon Price

Colourist: Matic Prusnik

Online/VFX: Stuart Bedford

Sound House: Squeak E Clean Studios

Sounds Design: Paul LeCouteur & Ceri Davies

Photographer: Vaughan Brookfield

Retoucher: Dave Mercer

Stills Producer: Katherine Muir

