The Monkeys Creates One Hell Of A Cliffhanger…
…for Macpac. The New Zealand outdoor brand has released a precarious new campaign that builds on the brand’s existing ‘Weather Anything’ platform.
Created by The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song, the campaign showcases Macpac’s high quality and dependable gear by dangling a trio of unfazed hikers from the edge of a cliff.
Maria Glass, Acting General Manager of Marketing, says: “Macpac gear is designed and tested by some of New Zealand’s best alpinists in some of the world’s toughest environments, so it’s great to demonstrate this in such a distinctive and memorable way."
Joe Sibley, Creative Director, The Monkeys, says: “We wanted to show just how durable and reliable Macpac gear is, in a way that people couldn’t ignore.”
Hugh Gurney, Creative Director, The Monkeys, adds: “We watched Cliffhanger, and Cliffhanger 2 (2 Cliff, 2 Hanger) and realised cliffhanger moments are called so for a reason -- you can’t look away. So, we just added a Macpac jacket, some deadpan Kiwi delivery and a little special Shatford sauce and it ended up pretty great.”
Directed by Damien Shatford from Sweetshop, the integrated campaign has launched in Australia and New Zealand across, TV, outdoor, social, online and in-store.
To view the campaign, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVfanpFndJM
