Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AUT A1 Building: Is This Our Most Carbon Efficient University Building Yet?

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: MidRise Wood

AUT’s A1 building, set for completion in 2024, is the first step in the university’s masterplan to reinvigorate the North Campus, providing a new social and academic heart. A timber framed atrium connects the new building with existing facilities.

AUT is the most energy efficient university in New Zealand. A1 builds on this ambition, achieving 2030 net zero carbon targets for operational and embodied carbon and setting the industry standard for energy efficient consumption in Australasia. An innovative, post-tensioned LVL timber structure combined with the adaptive reuse of an existing building delivers this outstanding result.

Come and view the build in progress at this one-time only site visit. Places are limited - register now: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/aut-a1-building-tour-tickets-606771789757

ABOUT THIS PROJECT: Naylor Love is proud to have partnered with AUT as the most energy efficient university in New Zealand. The A1 project builds on this ambition, achieving 2030 net zero carbon targets for operational and embodied carbon and setting the industry standard for energy efficient consumption in Australasia. Key design choices have helped deliver a building with roughly half the embodied carbon of an equivalent new development.

An innovative, post-tensioned LVL timber structure combined with the adaptive reuse of an existing building delivers this outstanding result. Additionally, this lightweight timber structure reduces the weight of the new building, consequently reducing the amount of concrete required in the foundations, which further reduces embodied carbon. At the end of its life, many of the building components are both recyclable and easily dismantled for reuse.

ABOUT THE MID-RISE WOOD CONSTRUCTION PROGRAMME: Mid-Rise Wood Construction is a six-year partnership between the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Red Stag Investments Ltd. The aim of this $6.75 million programme is to encourage widespread adoption of precision- engineered timber in mid-rise building construction. Since its inception in 2018, the programme has assembled a pool of New Zealand professionals experienced in mid-rise wood building design and construction to help share and grow knowledge and expertise with the broader industry.

Engineered timber is naturally beautiful and provides a very strong, low carbon and comparably low-cost alternative to steel & concrete. It is easy to transport, relatively light, and has outstanding earthquake and fire resilience. The use of prefabrication can decrease construction time by as much as 30 percent, and reduces costs compared with traditional building methods. Combining cross-laminated timber (CLT), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), glulam and panelised framing timber creates a fast, sustainable, resilient and cost-effective system for mid-rise construction.

For more information, go to https://midrisewood.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MidRise Wood on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 