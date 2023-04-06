Online Retailers Are Selling Illegal Glue Traps Into Aotearoa

SAFE is alarmed that glue traps to catch rodents are making their way into Aotearoa despite being illegal.

This week, Kogan.com, which operates online marketplaces including Dick Smith and Matt Blatt, pulled illegal glue traps from its websites after being contacted by animal rights organisation SAFE. However, other websites including Fruugo.co.nz and Alibaba still have these products listed.

SAFE’s Head of Investigations Will Appelbe was impressed by Kogan.com’s swift action.

"It was good to see Kogan.com act so quickly, but more needs to be done to stop these traps entering the country," says Appelbe.

"These traps are horrifically cruel and indiscriminate. They’re a risk to all small animals, including birds and lizards."

Glue traps work by catching rats and mice with an adhesive when they walk across a flat surface. If not regularly checked, it can take days for the rodent to die from dehydration or starvation. Glue traps rip patches of fur and skin as the animal struggles to escape. Some animals may chew off their own limb to save themselves.

The sale and use of glue traps to catch rodents was prohibited in 2015. Convictions carry a penalty of up to $50,000 for individuals and $250,000 for body corporates. However, exemptions can be applied for with approval from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

The Animal Welfare Act 1990 prohibits unnecessary pain, distress, and suffering, yet glue traps to catch insects remain legal.

"All glue traps must be banned. They cannot differentiate between rat, mice, insects or native lizards like skinks and geckos."

"Animals will continue to suffer without action, and MPI needs to take stronger action against online marketplaces that choose to flout the existing regulations."

