Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

08 April

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Ngāruawāhia and Hāwera will be having an extra special Easter weekend after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Supervalue Ngāruawāhia in Ngāruawāhia, Pak N Save Hāwera in Hāwera and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player will also be celebrating after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Rangitikei.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores / or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

