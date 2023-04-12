Mayne Wetherell Welcomes Three New Partners In 2023

Mayne Wetherell is proud to announce the promotion of three new partners effective 1 May 2023 – Jonathan Riley, Charlotte Garland, and Sherryn Harford.

Charlotte Garland – Corporate

Charlotte has demonstrated remarkable skills and dedication in her field and her promotion to partnership is a testament to her hard work and commitment to providing exceptional legal services to her clients.

As a specialist in corporate and M&A law, Charlotte has advised clients on a wide range of transactions and played a key role in numerous high-profile deals. Some of her notable transactions include acting for solarZero in respect of its recent scheme of arrangement, acting for KKR on its acquisition of Ritchies Transport and acting for the founders in relation to Quadrant Growth Fund’s acquisition of a majority interest in Papinelle sleepwear.

With her deep knowledge and expertise in corporate and M&A law, Charlotte will continue to be an invaluable asset to Mayne Wetherell and its clients. The firm is confident that she will play a key role in driving the continued growth and success of the firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charlotte to the partnership and look forward to working with her as she continues to deliver outstanding results for our clients” - Michael Pritchard, partner.

Sherryn Harford – Corporate

Sherryn's hard work and dedication to her clients have made her an invaluable member of the Mayne Wetherell team.

Sherryn’s expertise in corporate M&A law has been instrumental in advising clients on a wide range of transactions and playing a key role in high-profile deals. Some of her notable transactions include for Goldman Sachs in relation to its New Zealand investments, and various international funds on their interest in large scale infrastructure assets, including Waste Management and Vector Metering.

With her appointment to partnership, Mayne Wetherell continues its commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and providing a premium client experience. Sherryn will play a key role in driving the continued growth and success of the firm.

“Sherryn is already recognised as a leader in our firm, and we are proud to welcome her to the partnership” - Matthew Olsen, partner.

Jonathan Riley – Finance

Jonathan has demonstrated a deep commitment to achieving outstanding results for clients over his years with the firm. His hard work and dedication have made him a trusted advisor to his clients and an invaluable member of the Mayne Wetherell team.

Jonathan is a specialist banking and finance lawyer, experienced in advising on a broad range of financing transactions for borrowers and lenders (domestic and offshore). Some of his notable experience includes acting for ANZ on the $500m sustainability-linked facility provided to Oceania Healthcare, acting for Merricks Capital on various financing transactions throughout New Zealand and acting for Freightways on all of its treasury, banking and debt capital markets transactions.

Jonathan’s promotion further bolsters the firm’s market-leading banking and finance practice. He will play a key role in driving the continued growth and success of the firm.

“Jonathan has contributed significantly to Mayne Wetherell over the past 10 years, leading some of our largest and most complex matters with domestic and offshore clients, and we are delighted to welcome him to the partnership” - Will Tipping, partner.

