Will 2023 Be The Year New Zealand Homeowners Go Solar?

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 11:54 am
Press Release: Solar Assessment NZ

Solar Assessment NZ is bringing power to the people by providing a free, independent solar assessment service, so Kiwis can decide if solar power is right for them.

With electricity prices soaring and a cost-of-living crisis, installing solar panels to power our homes with sunlight is becoming more of a no-brainer. In the past 14 years, household energy prices have risen 42 percent, a massive jump in comparison to general inflation, rising 35% across the same period.

In a New Zealand first, the Auckland based company uses an independent, no-obligation approach to assess homes, helping homeowners make an informed decision about solar panel installation.

Solar Assessment NZ have assessed over 1000 homes to date, so New Zealand homeowners can rest assured that they’ll have ample information to engage solar providers and negotiate the best deal. 
 

Nigel Lewis, company founder at Solar Assessment NZ, says that there’s no better time to consider solar panel installation.

“Not only is solar power a renewable and sustainable energy source, but it can also cut the electricity bill of the average household by at least 50 percent.
 

“Plus, the lowering of battery storage costs and cutting-edge smart home management technology makes solar power an increasingly attractive option for New Zealand homeowners.” 
 

The comprehensive solar assessment package will be accessible through the customers online portal, which includes a drone video with proposed panel placement, photos of key utilities and battery placement, and solar provider recommendations. 
 

Nigel says that for those that are on the fence about whether going solar is worth their investment, engaging Solar Assessment NZ will ensure they can explore their options in their own time.

“We don’t sell solar systems. We provide free and accurate information for New Zealand homeowners to pursue solar on their own terms, without the hassle of being tied to a solar provider.”

Long-term cost savings aside, installing a solar panel system in your home is a win for the environment. It generates no emissions, it doesn’t deplete natural resources, and a typical solar system can reduce your carbon footprint by over half a tonne of CO2 pollution every year.

If 2023 is the year you plan to go solar, your first point-of-call is to book your free, no-obligation assessment with Solar Assessment NZ.


ABOUT SOLAR ASSESSMENT NZ

Solar Assessment NZ is a New Zealand company committed to providing Kiwis with all the information they need to engage with a solar provider.

Solar Assessment NZ uses drone technology to identify key elements of the solar process, including shading issues, roof quality, and measurements so we can configure the optimal solar system set-up on your roof.

Our solar assessors have carried out over 1000 solar assessments across the country, so after a quick, independent inspection, we will quickly be able to inform you if solar is the right fit for your home.

