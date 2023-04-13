Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FSF Expands With Business Development Manager Hire

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 12:30 pm
Financial Services Federation

The Financial Services Federation (FSF) has appointed Katharine McGhie to the new role of Business Development Manager.

Katharine brings with her a wealth of experience in the association world from her seven years at BusinessNZ, including her current role as Business Development and Events Manager.

The role aims to build on the steady membership growth of the FSF, which represents responsible non-bank lenders. The association currently has 91 member organisations which collectively reach 1.7 million New Zealand consumers and businesses.

“Our number one priority when it comes to membership is being satisfied that a member takes their responsible lending obligations seriously, and that won’t change,” says FSF Executive Director, Lyn McMorran.

“After the uncertainty of the last few years, organisations in the wider responsible lending community are looking to the FSF as a home to ensure they feel informed, connected, and part of a leadership body advocating for a fair and healthy non-bank lending sector in New Zealand.

“This new role means we will be able to focus on tapping into that potential, while allowing our small team to continue providing a fantastic service to current members.”

Katharine’s appointment brings the FSF team to 4.6 full-time staff, joining FSF Executive Director, Lyn McMorran; Office Manager, Sue Bentley; Marketing, Communications & Events Manager, Hannah McKee; and Legal & Policy Manager, Katie Rawlinson.

The new role at the FSF will commence from 24 April 2023.

FSF members range from consumer to business lenders, as well as specialists in motor vehicle finance, mortgage lending, and fleet leasing. Members include UDC, Toyota Financial Services, Resimac, Turners, Pepper Money, Mercedes Benz Financial Services, Avanti Finance, and Scania.

