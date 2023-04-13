Owning A Bulletproof Vest Is Vital When Hunting Or Just When Using Your Gun

Many Kiwis ask if owning and wearing bulletproof vests and stab proof vests are legal and the simple answer is Yes. In New Zealand, bulletproof vests are legal to own and wear. However, there are some restrictions in place regarding the purchase and possession of body armour. The Arms Act 1983 stipulates that it is unlawful to sell or import body armour without a permit. Moreover, individuals must have a valid reason for acquiring or owning body armour, such as using it for occupational purposes or personal protection in high-risk scenarios (like hunting). There are trusted providers of bulletproof vests in New Zealand, with a wide range of vests available for purchase. One such provider locally is Strategic Defence.

Bulletproof vests are made from layers of specialised materials that are designed to absorb and dissipate the energy of a bullet upon impact, thereby reducing the risk of injury.

Hunters may wear bulletproof vests to protect themselves from accidental shootings or from being mistaken for game. Hunting involves the use of firearms and sharp objects, and accidents can occur when hunters are not careful. Wearing a bulletproof vest can help prevent serious injury or even death in the event of an accidental discharge or mistaken identity. It is also possible for hunters to encounter dangerous wildlife while hunting and a bulletproof vest can provide an added layer of protection in such situations.

Security guards are often responsible for protecting people and property in high-risk situations. Security guards may work in a variety of settings, including banks, government buildings, and entertainment venues, where they may be at risk of being targeted by armed criminals or terrorists. In addition to offering protection against gunshots, some bulletproof vests also provide protection against other types of threats, such as knife attacks, blunt force trauma, and even some types of chemical and biological hazards.

It is important to note that a bulletproof vest is not a guarantee of complete protection, and other safety measures, such as proper training and situational awareness, should also be taken. However, owning a bulletproof vest can be a valuable tool for those who use firearms and can help increase the chances of survival in potentially dangerous situations.

There have been cases which highlight the need for the use of bulletproof vests in hunting situations, or situations involving firearms.

A gunshot killed a man named James Dodds in a secluded area of the Waikite Valley. The shooter notified authorities that the fatality had been unintentional and that he had mistakenly shot his hunting companion. In another case, a 15-year-old boy named James Johnston lost his life while duck hunting due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Another incident involved a 21-year-old man who passed away after his weapon was discharged while he was crossing a fence in Ruatiti. In another instance, a grandfather accidentally killed his 11-year-old grandson on a hunting trip when the gun discharged while he was unloading it.

The cases mentioned demonstrate the potential for tragic outcomes resulting from hunting, ranging from accidental firearm discharge and stray bullets. This risk also applies to harm caused by sharp tools such as knives and arrows. While bulletproof and stab-proof vests are not typically worn by hunters, it is essential for hunters to assess the risks associated with their activities and environment, and then take appropriate safety measures to avoid future tragedies.

Owning a bulletproof vest is vital when hunting or just when using your gun. Kiwis need to understand this. The use of firearms can be risky, and accidents can happen even to the most experienced hunters and gun owners. To mitigate the risks of injury or death, owning a bulletproof vest can be a crucial safety measure. It can help protect against accidental shootings, mistaken identity, and other potential ballistic threats. As responsible gun owners, Kiwis need to understand the importance of owning a bulletproof vest when hunting or using firearms. By taking proactive safety measures, we can help ensure that everyone involved in hunting or gun use returns home safely. Let experienced professionals help prioritise your safety, and help you take steps to protect yourself, and others around you.

