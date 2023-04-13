Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Henkel Seeks Clearance To Acquire The Earthwise Brand And Business

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Henkel New Zealand Limited (Henkel) to acquire the Earthwise brand and business from Earthwise Group Limited (Earthwise Group).

Henkel is a multinational chemical and consumer goods company based in Germany. In New Zealand, it imports and wholesales the following laundry and home care brands:

  • Cold Power, Dynamo and Fab branded laundry detergents;
  • Sard branded laundry pre-wash aids; and
  • Bref branded toilet cleaner.

Earthwise Group is a New Zealand company that produces eco-friendly consumer products under the brands Earthwise, Nourish and Glow Lab. The Nourish and Glow Lab brands are not being sold to Henkel.

In New Zealand, both the Henkel and Earthwise ranges include laundry detergents, pre-wash aids and toilet cleaners, and are predominantly sold in supermarkets.

A public version of the clearance application is available on the Commission’s

case register

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our

website

.

