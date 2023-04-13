Flashpoint Expands Google Cloud Partnership To Accelerate Risk Intelligence Insights With Next-Generation AI

Flashpoint, the globally trusted leader in risk intelligence, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to deploy next-generation intelligence solutions, including generative AI, within the Flashpoint product suite. This initiative will revolutionise how organisations detect security threats and reduce risk, in support of better, faster, and more intuitive decision making.

As part of this collaboration, Flashpoint is working to leverage Google Cloud’s generative AI technology to move from the Boolean search-based interaction model that the intelligence industry uses today to a natural, conversation-based experience. By supporting a conversational approach to intelligence research, organisations will be able to maximise the value of their intelligence investment—helping them get more out of their security and intelligence teams, close the cybersecurity skills gap, and rapidly mitigate risk. With past security ML innovations and last year’s acquisition of Mandiant, Google is uniquely positioned to empower security generative AI use cases.

The upcoming release of Flashpoint’s conversational intelligence capability will expand upon Flashpoint’s use of Google Cloud Vertex AI services such as Vision AI and Translation AI to provide industry-leading AI-driven intelligence innovations, including the processing and contextualising of images and videos through optical character recognition (OCR) and in-platform video search, as well as the use of Google’s BigQuery and Looker to accelerate enrichment, analysis, and visualisations within the Flashpoint platform. Among other wins, these innovations have led to the prevention of millions of dollars of fraud each week, along with the mitigation of physical and cyber risks in industries ranging from financial services, technology, retail, and national security.

“We are thrilled to work with Google Cloud to leverage their AI expertise in support of the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform and our customers,” said Josh Lefkowitz, CEO of Flashpoint. “With this collaboration, we aim to empower organisations with faster and more comprehensive insights into potential cyber, physical, and fraud threats, enabling them to stay one step ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.”

This partnership expansion signifies Flashpoint’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible by applying artificial intelligence to risk intelligence. Both Flashpoint and Google Cloud share a common vision of helping our customers make smarter decisions with data to protect what’s important by creating smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable solutions to address the growing demands of our digital era. With these innovations, Flashpoint is poised to expand its leading position in the risk intelligence market to power the next wave of technological breakthroughs. This partnership exemplifies the companies’ shared dedication to driving innovation and building a better, more connected future for all.

About Flashpoint

Trusted by governments, commercial enterprises, and educational institutions worldwide, Flashpoint helps organisations protect their most critical assets, infrastructure, and stakeholders from security risks such as cyber threats, ransomware, fraud, physical threats, and more. Leading security practitioners—including physical and corporate security, cyber threat intelligence (CTI), vulnerability management, and vendor risk management teams—rely on the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform, comprising open-source (OSINT) and closed intelligence, to proactively identify and mitigate risk and stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. Learn more at www.flashpoint.io.

