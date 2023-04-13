KiwiSaver Advice Firm National Capital Announced As A Finalist In NZ Hi-Tech Awards 2023

National Capital, a leading KiwiSaver advice company, has been named a finalist in the NZ Hi-Tech Awards 2023. The company is the only financial services company in its category, competing with some of the top high-tech companies in New Zealand.

The NZ Hi-Tech Awards is one of the most prestigious competitions in the tech industry, recognising the outstanding achievements of New Zealand's high-tech companies and individuals. This achievement recognises National Capital's commitment to innovation, excellence, and the use of technology to enhance customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the nomination, National Capital CEO Clive Fernandes said: "We are thrilled to be named a finalist in the NZ Hi-Tech Awards 2023. This achievement is a testament to our amazing team's hard work, creativity, and dedication. Our goal has always been to democratise financial advice and make it accessible to all Kiwis. We believe AI and technology can transform the financial advice industry and help more people achieve their financial goals."

National Capital provides personalised financial advice using a combination of human expertise and cutting-edge technology. The company has developed an AI-powered digital advisor that uses layered algorithms to analyse data and provide personalised KiwiSaver recommendations to clients, showing the best KiwiSaver fund for them.

The company has experienced rapid growth over the past few years and has established itself as a leading player in the financial advice industry in New Zealand. National Capital's focus on innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction has set it apart from its competitors and has helped it build a loyal customer base.

National Capital will join other finalists in the awards ceremony to be held on June 23, 2023, in Christchurch. The company hopes to continue its winning streak and make a positive impact on the financial services industry in New Zealand.

For more information about National Capital, please visit its website at www.nationalcapital.co.nz.

