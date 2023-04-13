Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiSaver Advice Firm National Capital Announced As A Finalist In NZ Hi-Tech Awards 2023

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 3:25 pm
Press Release: National Capital

National Capital, a leading KiwiSaver advice company, has been named a finalist in the NZ Hi-Tech Awards 2023. The company is the only financial services company in its category, competing with some of the top high-tech companies in New Zealand.

The NZ Hi-Tech Awards is one of the most prestigious competitions in the tech industry, recognising the outstanding achievements of New Zealand's high-tech companies and individuals. This achievement recognises National Capital's commitment to innovation, excellence, and the use of technology to enhance customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the nomination, National Capital CEO Clive Fernandes said: "We are thrilled to be named a finalist in the NZ Hi-Tech Awards 2023. This achievement is a testament to our amazing team's hard work, creativity, and dedication. Our goal has always been to democratise financial advice and make it accessible to all Kiwis. We believe AI and technology can transform the financial advice industry and help more people achieve their financial goals."

National Capital provides personalised financial advice using a combination of human expertise and cutting-edge technology. The company has developed an AI-powered digital advisor that uses layered algorithms to analyse data and provide personalised KiwiSaver recommendations to clients, showing the best KiwiSaver fund for them.

The company has experienced rapid growth over the past few years and has established itself as a leading player in the financial advice industry in New Zealand. National Capital's focus on innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction has set it apart from its competitors and has helped it build a loyal customer base.

National Capital will join other finalists in the awards ceremony to be held on June 23, 2023, in Christchurch. The company hopes to continue its winning streak and make a positive impact on the financial services industry in New Zealand.

For more information about National Capital, please visit its website at www.nationalcapital.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from National Capital on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Demand For Better Housing One Factor In Creating Unsustainable House Prices — Discussion Paper
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua research paper examines the reason why housing markets have such unusual price and building activity cycles. It focuses on the quality dimension of housing demand... More>>



Quotable Value: Downturn Deepens As Official Cash Rate Rises Once Again
The residential property downturn appears to be gaining momentum once more, with home values making their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years. The latest QV House Price Index for March shows property values have decreased across Aotearoa... More>>


Commerce Commission: Publishes Guidelines On The Application Of Competition Law To Intellectual Property Rights
The Commerce Commission has published Guidelines on the Application of Competition Law to Intellectual Property Rights (Guidelines) to help businesses understand how competition law applies to the exercise of intellectual property rights... More>>


Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 