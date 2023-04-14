Tauranga Couple Literally “on Top Of The World” After Winning $1 Million

Imagine getting a call congratulating you on becoming New Zealand’s latest millionaire. One Tauranga couple was literally on top of the world, having hiked up to the top of a mountain to answer the life-changing call.

“We’re on holiday at the moment and can’t get reception anywhere else,” the man laughed.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were enjoying the view from the top after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division on Wednesday.

“It’s awesome. We’re in shock,” they said.

“I saw an email yesterday saying I’d won a major prize, but I wasn’t sure until I checked my ticket on the MyLotto App,” the man explained.

The man, who is a regular Lotto player, said he couldn’t believe his eyes as he watched his numbers line up. “It was a surreal moment. We were physically shaking.“

“You were! I was wondering whether I’d still have to go back to work on Monday or not!” his wife joked.

After filling out the Prize Claim Form online the young couple were left buzzing, thinking about their life-changing win well into the night.

“We had a sleepless night,” the man admits. “And then we just did this big, long walk this morning!”

The couple plan to use their winnings to pay off their mortgage and travel overseas.

“We’re ecstatic. Dreams do come true,” the man said.

© Scoop Media

