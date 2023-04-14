Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tauranga Couple Literally “on Top Of The World” After Winning $1 Million

Friday, 14 April 2023, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Imagine getting a call congratulating you on becoming New Zealand’s latest millionaire. One Tauranga couple was literally on top of the world, having hiked up to the top of a mountain to answer the life-changing call.

“We’re on holiday at the moment and can’t get reception anywhere else,” the man laughed.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, were enjoying the view from the top after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division on Wednesday.

“It’s awesome. We’re in shock,” they said.

“I saw an email yesterday saying I’d won a major prize, but I wasn’t sure until I checked my ticket on the MyLotto App,” the man explained.

The man, who is a regular Lotto player, said he couldn’t believe his eyes as he watched his numbers line up. “It was a surreal moment. We were physically shaking.“

“You were! I was wondering whether I’d still have to go back to work on Monday or not!” his wife joked.

After filling out the Prize Claim Form online the young couple were left buzzing, thinking about their life-changing win well into the night.

“We had a sleepless night,” the man admits. “And then we just did this big, long walk this morning!”

The couple plan to use their winnings to pay off their mortgage and travel overseas.

“We’re ecstatic. Dreams do come true,” the man said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Demand For Better Housing One Factor In Creating Unsustainable House Prices — Discussion Paper
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua research paper examines the reason why housing markets have such unusual price and building activity cycles. It focuses on the quality dimension of housing demand... More>>



Quotable Value: Downturn Deepens As Official Cash Rate Rises Once Again
The residential property downturn appears to be gaining momentum once more, with home values making their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years. The latest QV House Price Index for March shows property values have decreased across Aotearoa... More>>


Commerce Commission: Publishes Guidelines On The Application Of Competition Law To Intellectual Property Rights
The Commerce Commission has published Guidelines on the Application of Competition Law to Intellectual Property Rights (Guidelines) to help businesses understand how competition law applies to the exercise of intellectual property rights... More>>


Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 