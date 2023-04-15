Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Online Lingerie Guide Launches For NZ Women

Saturday, 15 April 2023, 7:59 am
Press Release: LingerieNZ

A recently launched website, LingerieNZ.co.nz, seeks to provide an informative resource for New Zealanders looking to explore the world of lingerie in NZ. The platform offers extensive information on local lingerie brands, sizing, styles, colours, and fabrics without any promotional intent, focusing on empowering users with knowledge about the intimate apparel industry in the country.

The website features an easy-to-navigate interface that allows users to explore various aspects of lingerie in NZ. Its primary goal is to inform and educate users on topics such as sizing systems used by different brands, common lingerie styles, and the significance of colours and fabrics in the design process.

The site developers are currently building a comprehensive list of local lingerie brands in New Zealand. Each brand will be presented with a brief overview of its product range and general pricing information, aiming to help users better understand the diverse offerings in the market.

Lingerie NZ also places a strong emphasis on size inclusivity by providing detailed size guides and advice on measuring oneself accurately. This approach is designed to help users avoid confusion when faced with varying sizing systems, ultimately making the shopping experience more enjoyable and less frustrating.

In addition to its guides, the website hosts a range of articles related to lingerie in NZ. These cover subjects such as the history of intimate apparel, the importance of fabric choice, and the role of colours in lingerie design. Practical tips, including how to care for delicate garments and select lingerie as a gift, are also available.

The creators of the Lingerie NZ website are enthusiastic about showcasing the diverse array of quality lingerie available in NZ while supporting local businesses. By offering a non-promotional resource that highlights New Zealand's best brands and simplifies the shopping process, they aim to provide a valuable service to Kiwis interested in intimate apparel.

Initial user feedback indicates that the platform's informative approach and user-friendly design are resonating with its target audience. As more New Zealanders turn to this website for guidance on lingerie-related topics, it could signal a growing interest in the local lingerie industry and a shift towards a more inclusive and accessible future.

