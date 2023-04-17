CMC Markets Partners With KiwiHarvest To Feed More Kiwis Amidst Rising Cost Of Living

Leading online trading platform, CMC Markets New Zealand, is proud to announce a new three-year partnership with KiwiHarvest, the country’s largest food rescue charity, to support their mission of addressing Aotearoa’s urgent hunger and food waste crises. KiwiHarvest joins an ever-growing community of purpose-driven initiatives supported by CMC Markets, alongside Variety - The Children’s Charity here at home and Learning Links in Australia.

As an exclusive category owner, CMC will provide $10,000 a year to back KiwiHarvest in its mission to prevent edible food from ending up in landfill and addressing the skyrocketing demand for food support in vulnerable communities, a trend that exploded in the era of Covid restrictions and is now worsened with the cost of living crisis.

As the number of Kiwis struggling to put food on the table continues to soar, CMC is proud to be putting focus on its corporate social responsibility, and taking meaningful steps by supporting organisations who are making a difference.

“KiwiHarvest has been doing amazing work at times when many families are feeling more vulnerable to the socio-economic barriers in modern life, not to mention those impacted by the recent floods and Cyclone Gabrielle. CMC has always supported community initiatives and with the recent Food Price Index reaching record-highs, food security cannot be ignored right now.

“It was a no brainer to partner with KiwiHarvest, especially after we saw how much of an impact they had in the cyclone relief efforts by rescuing and cleaning food so that it could feed those who were displaced.” says CMC Markets NZ General Manager, Chris Smith.

To celebrate the new partnership, CMC’s Auckland team volunteered at the KiwiHarvest warehouse where they sorted and packed rescued food, including kumara, pear, capsicum and other fresh produce. They took part in an educational workshop hosted by KiwiHarvest to learn more about the charity’s story and how they could reduce food waste both in the office and at home.

“I really enjoyed spending a day in the KiwiHarvest warehouse learning and working with them first-hand. It felt so meaningful to learn practical tips to reduce unnecessary waste and I hope the team felt empowered to put them into action,” adds Smith.

KiwiHarvest Chief Executive Angela Calver says the charity is grateful for CMC’s contribution and excited about what the future holds.

“We are so delighted to forge this new partnership with CMC Markets and we look forward to working together to strive towards food security for all Kiwis. These kinds of corporate relationships are vital to our continued existence and will help us expand many areas of our operations – from sorting deliveries in the warehouse to collecting and delivering kai throughout the entire country. They enable us to do the hard mahi of getting food to those who need it most,” she says.

