Rental Price Indexes: March 2023

Monday, 17 April 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change

In March 2023 compared with February 2023:

  • the index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.4 percent
  • the index for the flow measure of rental property prices rose 1.5 percent.

Annual change

In March 2023 compared with March 2022:

  • the index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.9 percent
  • the index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 2.7 percent.

