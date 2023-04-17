Rental Price Indexes: March 2023

Quotable Value: Downturn Deepens As Official Cash Rate Rises Once Again The residential property downturn appears to be gaining momentum once more, with home values making their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years. The latest QV House Price Index for March shows property values have decreased across Aotearoa... More>>



Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels

New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023

Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>



Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter

Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>