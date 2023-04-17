Rental Price Indexes: March 2023
Monday, 17 April 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices
that households pay for housing rentals.
Key
facts
Monthly change
In March 2023 compared
with February 2023:
- the index for the stock
measure of rental property prices rose 0.4
percent
- the index for the flow measure of rental
property prices rose 1.5 percent.
Annual
change
In March 2023 compared with March
2022:
- the index for the stock measure of rental
property prices increased 3.9 percent
- the index for
the flow measure of rental property prices increased 2.7
percent.
Visit our website to read this
information release and to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more