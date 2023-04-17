Grocery Food The Largest Contributor To 12.1 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices



Food prices were 12.1 percent higher in March 2023 than they were in March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement.

“Increasing prices for barn or cage-raised eggs, potato chips, and 6-pack yoghurt were the largest drivers within grocery food,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

In March 2023, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories Stats NZ measures. Compared with March 2022:

grocery food prices increased by 14 percent

fruit and vegetables prices increased by 22 percent

restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 8.7 percent

meat, poultry and fish prices increased by 7.8 percent

non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 8.2 percent.

