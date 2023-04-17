Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Subsurface Drip Irrigation Trial Gains Momentum

Monday, 17 April 2023, 11:56 am
Press Release: Real Communications

Cust dairy grazers Gary and Penny Robinson have advanced their Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) trial with positive feedback from farmers following field days at trial blocks in North Canterbury and Central Otago. The system is also being installed at Linwood Park in Christchurch.

Gary and Penny Robinson of Robinson Subsurface Drip Irrigation at Linwood Park in Christchurch where their underground irrigation system is being installed.

Gary and Penny are participating in Next Generation Farming; a project that aims to help farmers meet tough nitrate caps while maintaining their viability. As part of this project, farmers like the Robinsons are using innovation and demonstrating its productivity and environmental benefits to their neighbours in the region and beyond.

Waimakariri Landcare Trust (WLT) and Waimakariri Irrigation Limited (WIL) have partnered with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) for the project, with support from MPI’s Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund along with Environment Canterbury, Ballance, and DairyNZ.

SDI’s low-pressure system saves water and power and improves crop yields by eliminating surface water evaporation and reducing the incidence of weeds and disease. Water is applied directly to the root zone of the crop and not to the soil surface.

Gary and Penny recently held two field days at trial blocks in Cust, North Canterbury and in Maniototo, Central Otago which were well received by farmers and industry partners.

Despite heavy rain during the Cust field day, Penny says farmers were keen to learn about subsurface irrigation and seeing the system in the ground and being able to ask practical questions built a stronger understanding of how the system works.

“The weather definitely wasn’t in our favour, but we still had a good turnout, and everyone was very engaged and interested. From the questions asked and discussion we had, SDI does seem to be accepted as a viable solution and option for irrigation in New Zealand.”

Over 50 farmers turned out for the Maniototo field day where the difference between the 18-hectare test block using subsurface irrigation and the adjacent block using traditional irrigation was evident, says Gary.

“It was a stinking hot day, and it was perfect because they have had a hot and dry summer down there so you could really see the difference with lush green grass growing on the block where we have installed the SDI.

“The farmer, Luke Jeffries, is really impressed with the system and after the field day we had quite a few local farmers approach us to learn more.”

Gary and Penny are now focused on gathering data to prove the benefits of the subsurface drip irrigation system and have some interesting projects in the pipeline.

“We’ve had lots of interest from farmers, and we are also in discussions about using the SDI system for wastewater. We feel like we are on a roll now in terms of public awareness of how the system works and the benefits it provides.”

Meanwhile, working on the installation of their first SDI system for a recreational area has been an exciting opportunity for Gary and Penny. Christchurch City Council is remediating Linwood Park following its use as a site for temporary housing after the Canterbury earthquakes. Penny says the environmental and practical benefits make SDI an ideal option for the Council because it saves power and uses less water.

Gary and Penny will now focus on gathering and analysing data from their Maniototo test block, while also exploring opportunities for the SDI system to be used for wastewater, and meeting with farmers to discuss installing the underground irrigation system on their farms.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Real Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: International Migration: February 2023
Provisional estimates for the year ended February 2023 compared with the year ended February 2022 were: - Migrant arrivals: 152,900 (± 1,700), up 195 percent... More>>
Reserve Bank: Demand For Better Housing One Factor In Creating Unsustainable House Prices — Discussion Paper
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua research paper examines the reason why housing markets have such unusual price and building activity cycles. It focuses on the quality dimension of housing demand... More>>



Quotable Value: Downturn Deepens As Official Cash Rate Rises Once Again
The residential property downturn appears to be gaining momentum once more, with home values making their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years. The latest QV House Price Index for March shows property values have decreased across Aotearoa... More>>


Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 