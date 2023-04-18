Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vista Group Presents New Innovation And A New CEO As It Returns To CinemaCon

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 9:34 am
Press Release: Vista Group

Vista Group, the global leader in cinema software and data analytics, is returning to CinemaCon in Las Vegas next week showcasing the latest innovations and technology for the future of cinema.

Newly appointed Vista Group CEO, Stuart Dickinson, will lead the company with a presentation in the Caesar Palace Colosseum, sharing views on how Vista Group’s technology can connect the industry and help clients unlock ways to get closer with their own customers and create memorable experiences.

“I am really looking forward to attending CinemaCon and demonstrating our value as an industry partner to both current and potential clients,” says Dickinson. “CinemaCon is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the range of solutions and tools that we have to help cinemas excel in the industry and maximise their technology offering to deliver the best experience for their customers. We have exciting opportunities on the horizon and it's great to have a platform like CinemaCon to share our vision for the future and develop our strategy for success.”

Vista Group brands, including Vista Cinema, Movio, Numero, Veezi and Powster, will all have a presence in Vista Group’s ‘Experience Room’ located in the Livorno Room on the promenade level at the convention. The Experience Room will highlight Vista Group’s innovation and latest technology and provide an opportunity for demos and informal meetings throughout the week.

Other key events throughout the week include an exclusive preview of a high-level app for cinema leaders with Vista Group’s Chief Innovation and Data Officer, Matthew Liebmann, Veezi webinar, special edition of the Behind the Screens podcast and the return of the popular Vista cocktail hour on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, at CinemaCon’s International Day on Monday 24 April, Movio’s Senior Vice President of Client Services, Gabriel Swartland, will moderate a panel about what box office figures really tell us about the true state of the cinema industry.

You can follow our week at CinemaCon on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Vista Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Retail NZ: First Months Of The Year Show Challenges For Retailers
A mixed performance in the first three months, and end of the summer peak season has produced mixed results across the retail sector. This represents a challenging start to the year says Retail NZs latest Retail Radar report... More>>

Statistics: International Migration: February 2023
Provisional estimates for the year ended February 2023 compared with the year ended February 2022 were: - Migrant arrivals: 152,900 (± 1,700), up 195 percent... More>>
Reserve Bank: Demand For Better Housing One Factor In Creating Unsustainable House Prices — Discussion Paper
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua research paper examines the reason why housing markets have such unusual price and building activity cycles. It focuses on the quality dimension of housing demand... More>>


Statistics: Grocery Food The Largest Contributor To 12.1 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices
Food prices were 12.1 percent higher in March 2023 than they were in March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>



Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 