Vista Group Presents New Innovation And A New CEO As It Returns To CinemaCon

Vista Group, the global leader in cinema software and data analytics, is returning to CinemaCon in Las Vegas next week showcasing the latest innovations and technology for the future of cinema.

Newly appointed Vista Group CEO, Stuart Dickinson, will lead the company with a presentation in the Caesar Palace Colosseum, sharing views on how Vista Group’s technology can connect the industry and help clients unlock ways to get closer with their own customers and create memorable experiences.

“I am really looking forward to attending CinemaCon and demonstrating our value as an industry partner to both current and potential clients,” says Dickinson. “CinemaCon is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the range of solutions and tools that we have to help cinemas excel in the industry and maximise their technology offering to deliver the best experience for their customers. We have exciting opportunities on the horizon and it's great to have a platform like CinemaCon to share our vision for the future and develop our strategy for success.”

Vista Group brands, including Vista Cinema, Movio, Numero, Veezi and Powster, will all have a presence in Vista Group’s ‘Experience Room’ located in the Livorno Room on the promenade level at the convention. The Experience Room will highlight Vista Group’s innovation and latest technology and provide an opportunity for demos and informal meetings throughout the week.

Other key events throughout the week include an exclusive preview of a high-level app for cinema leaders with Vista Group’s Chief Innovation and Data Officer, Matthew Liebmann, Veezi webinar, special edition of the Behind the Screens podcast and the return of the popular Vista cocktail hour on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, at CinemaCon’s International Day on Monday 24 April, Movio’s Senior Vice President of Client Services, Gabriel Swartland, will moderate a panel about what box office figures really tell us about the true state of the cinema industry.

