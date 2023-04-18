Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Premium Clean Announces Expansion Through Franchising

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Premium Clean

Auckland, New Zealand - Premium Clean, a leading provider of professional cleaning services, is excited to announce its expansion through franchising. After years of success and growth, the company now offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate their Premium Clean franchise.

With a proven business model and a loyal customer base, Premium Clean wants to expand its footprint nationwide. Franchising with Premium Clean offers entrepreneurs the chance to own a business with a solid reputation for excellence in the cleaning industry. In addition, franchise owners will receive extensive training and ongoing support to ensure success.

“We are thrilled to offer the opportunity for entrepreneurs to join our team and help us bring our exceptional cleaning services to more communities,” said Priyanka, CEO of Premium Clean. “Our franchise owners will benefit from our extensive experience in the industry and receive all the tools and equipment they need to build a successful business.”

Premium Clean has provided high-quality cleaning services since 2015. It has built a reputation for excellence in the industry. The company uses environmentally friendly cleaning products and employs highly trained cleaning professionals to ensure customer satisfaction.

As Premium Clean franchise owners, entrepreneurs can access a comprehensive training program, ongoing support, and a proven business model. Franchise owners will also benefit from the company’s marketing and advertising strategies, which have helped build a loyal customer base.

“We are looking for entrepreneurs who share our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction,” said Priyanka. “We believe that our franchise owners will play a key role in our continued success as we expand across the country.”

Premium Clean Franchise is now available in all major locations throughout New Zealand, including Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Hastings, Napier, Nelson, Palmerston North, Rotorua, Tauranga, and Wellington. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality cleaning services, and as such, we will be focusing on our most in-demand services, such as Home Cleaning, Carpet Cleaning, Airbnb Cleaning, and Commercial Cleaning.

For more information on Premium Clean franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/franchise/ or contact 0800786780.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is a leading provider of professional cleaning services. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, the cleaning company has built a loyal customer base and a reputation for quality in the industry. In addition, Premium Clean offers environmentally-friendly cleaning solutions and employs highly trained cleaning professionals. For more information, visit https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/

