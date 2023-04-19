Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Wins Consumer NZ People's Choice Award Again

Generate, one of New Zealand’s favourite KiwiSaver providers, is proud to announce that it has won a Consumer NZ People's Choice Award for the second year in a row.

This prestigious award recognises brands that rate above average for customer satisfaction based on the opinions and experiences of thousands of New Zealanders, gathered through surveys conducted by Consumer NZ.

Generate KiwiSaver Scheme performed well in the award's survey again this year, receiving high marks for customer service, communication, and investment performance.

Generate CEO, Henry Tongue, said: "We are thrilled to have won a Consumer NZ People's Choice Award for the second year running. This award is a testament to the hard work of our team, who are committed to providing our members with the best possible KiwiSaver experience. We are particularly proud that this award is based on the feedback of our members, and we thank them for their support."

Consumer NZ People's Choice Awards is an annual event organized by Consumer NZ, a non-profit organisation that advocates for consumer rights and interests in New Zealand. The awards recognise companies that provide exceptional customer service and quality products, and brandmark given to winning companies is a valuable resource for consumers looking to make informed purchasing decisions.

"We are delighted to once again award Generate KiwiSaver with a Consumer NZ People's Choice Award," said Jon Duffy of Consumer NZ. "Their commitment to customer service and satisfaction has shown through again in this year's results!”

Generate is a New Zealand owned KiwiSaver specialist and has been one of the fastest-growing KiwiSaver providers almost every year since launching in 2012. The company's strong investment performance, customer service, and commitment to responsible investing have helped it to stand out in a crowded market and led to now having over $2 billion in funds under management.

“Generate is committed to continuing to deliver exceptional value and service to our members, and we look forward to building on this success in the years ahead.” added Tongue.

ABOUT GENERATE

Generate is a New Zealand owned KiwiSaver specialist with a track record of consistent long-term performance and more than $2 billion in funds under management. For more information about Generate KiwiSaver visit www.generatekiwisaver.co.nz.

Disclaimers: The issuer is Generate Investment Management Ltd. A copy of the Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Product Disclosure Statement and advertising disclosures are available at www.generatekiwisaver.co.nz/pds. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

