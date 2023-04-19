Techweek 2023 Returns To Taranaki

Techweek, New Zealand’s most influential technology festival, returns to Taranaki from 13 - 20 May with a variety of events on offer that showcase and celebrate Taranaki and Aotearoa innovations.

Curated by Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency, Techweek Taranaki 2023 is an exciting platform for people to meet, share ideas, and showcase the region’s innovative spirit.

"Tech for a better tomorrow is the theme for this year’s nationwide festival, giving people the opportunity to discover how cutting-edge tech entrepreneurs are using incredible new technology to enhance our future world," says Natacha Dunn, Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, Enterprise Programme Lead.

"With a diverse mix of events, there’s something for everyone in the programme; you can take a virtual tour of the clever tech that conservationists are using to protect our precious environment, hear from cybersecurity experts on how to safeguard your business, learn about all things big data and digital, and even engage in a bit of friendly competition with the ‘bullrush’ e-sports tournament, a first of its kind for Taranaki," continues Dunn.

Taranaki Tech Ecosystem: Connecting the Dots is the hero event delivered by Venture Taranaki and hosted by David Downs, the agency’s Deputy Chair, CEO of NZ Story, and passionate innovation advocate. The event will explore how Taranaki can attract and nurture the best tech minds and businesses to build a vibrant tech sector like no other.

Olivia Wensley, former CEO of Startup Queenstown Lakes will share her valuable insights as keynote speaker, followed by an interactive panel discussion and networking opportunities with local and national experts.

"Right around Taranaki Maunga you will find innovative and entrepreneurially spirited people. Techweek gives them the platform to connect, collaborate, and provides the wider Taranaki community with the chance to discover more about tech and innovation and how it’s critical to our lives. Techweek is also a great chance to look at the big picture and the opportunities for tech in Taranaki while inspiring communities and enterprises to engage with this rapidly growing sector," says Dunn.

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki is a connector and curator, and proud to facilitate Techweek 2023 in Taranaki, supporting and sharing the stories, innovations, and entrepreneurial spirit of the region.

Registrations are essential, for more details visit - techweek.co.nz/programme/?location=264

