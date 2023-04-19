Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Techweek 2023 Returns To Taranaki

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 11:39 am
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

Techweek, New Zealand’s most influential technology festival, returns to Taranaki from 13 - 20 May with a variety of events on offer that showcase and celebrate Taranaki and Aotearoa innovations.

Curated by Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency, Techweek Taranaki 2023 is an exciting platform for people to meet, share ideas, and showcase the region’s innovative spirit.

"Tech for a better tomorrow is the theme for this year’s nationwide festival, giving people the opportunity to discover how cutting-edge tech entrepreneurs are using incredible new technology to enhance our future world," says Natacha Dunn, Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki, Enterprise Programme Lead.

"With a diverse mix of events, there’s something for everyone in the programme; you can take a virtual tour of the clever tech that conservationists are using to protect our precious environment, hear from cybersecurity experts on how to safeguard your business, learn about all things big data and digital, and even engage in a bit of friendly competition with the ‘bullrush’ e-sports tournament, a first of its kind for Taranaki," continues Dunn.

Taranaki Tech Ecosystem: Connecting the Dots is the hero event delivered by Venture Taranaki and hosted by David Downs, the agency’s Deputy Chair, CEO of NZ Story, and passionate innovation advocate. The event will explore how Taranaki can attract and nurture the best tech minds and businesses to build a vibrant tech sector like no other.

Olivia Wensley, former CEO of Startup Queenstown Lakes will share her valuable insights as keynote speaker, followed by an interactive panel discussion and networking opportunities with local and national experts.

"Right around Taranaki Maunga you will find innovative and entrepreneurially spirited people. Techweek gives them the platform to connect, collaborate, and provides the wider Taranaki community with the chance to discover more about tech and innovation and how it’s critical to our lives. Techweek is also a great chance to look at the big picture and the opportunities for tech in Taranaki while inspiring communities and enterprises to engage with this rapidly growing sector," says Dunn.

Te Puna Umanga/Venture Taranaki is a connector and curator, and proud to facilitate Techweek 2023 in Taranaki, supporting and sharing the stories, innovations, and entrepreneurial spirit of the region.

Registrations are essential, for more details visit - techweek.co.nz/programme/?location=264

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

OliverShaw: New Research Shows New Zealand’s Wealthiest Pay Their Fair Share Of Tax
New independent research shows that high-wealth individuals pay more tax on average and represent a higher proportion of the total tax take than may previously have been thought... More>>



Retail NZ: First Months Of The Year Show Challenges For Retailers
A mixed performance in the first three months, and end of the summer peak season has produced mixed results across the retail sector. This represents a challenging start to the year says Retail NZs latest Retail Radar report... More>>

Statistics: International Migration: February 2023
Provisional estimates for the year ended February 2023 compared with the year ended February 2022 were: - Migrant arrivals: 152,900 (± 1,700), up 195 percent... More>>



Canstar: Kiwis Face Budget Crunch, Negotiate Deals With Their Banks
Kiwis are actively negotiating with their banks as they find ways to manage their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis... More>>


Statistics: Grocery Food The Largest Contributor To 12.1 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices
Food prices were 12.1 percent higher in March 2023 than they were in March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>



Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 