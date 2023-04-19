AUT A1 Building Tour Will Offer Insights For Design And Construction Professionals

AUT A1 Building: Is this our most carbon efficient university building yet?

AUT’s A1 building, set for completion in 2024, is the first step in the university’s masterplan to reinvigorate the North Campus, providing a new social and academic heart. A timber framed atrium connects the new building with existing facilities.

AUT is the most energy efficient university in New Zealand. A1 builds on this ambition, achieving 2030 net zero carbon targets for operational and embodied carbon and setting the industry standard for energy efficient consumption in Australasia. An innovative, post-tensioned LVL timber structure combined with the adaptive reuse of an existing building delivers this outstanding result.

Come and view the build in progress at this one-time only site visit. Places are limited - register now: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/aut-a1-building-tour-tickets-606771789757

ABOUT THIS PROJECT: Naylor Love is proud to have partnered with AUT as the most energy efficient university in New Zealand. The A1 project builds on this ambition, achieving 2030 net zero carbon targets for operational and embodied carbon and setting the industry standard for energy efficient consumption in Australasia. Key design choices have helped deliver a building with roughly half the embodied carbon of an equivalent new development.

An innovative, post-tensioned LVL timber structure combined with the adaptive reuse of an existing building delivers this outstanding result. Additionally, this lightweight timber structure reduces the weight of the new building, consequently reducing the amount of concrete required in the foundations, which further reduces embodied carbon. At the end of its life, many of the building components are both recyclable and easily dismantled for reuse.

ABOUT THE MID-RISE WOOD CONSTRUCTION PROGRAMME: Mid-Rise Wood Construction is a six-year partnership between the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Red Stag Investments Ltd. The aim of this $6.75 million programme is to encourage widespread adoption of precision- engineered timber in mid-rise building construction. Since its inception in 2018, the programme has assembled a pool of New Zealand professionals experienced in mid-rise wood building design and construction to help share and grow knowledge and expertise with the broader industry.

Engineered timber is naturally beautiful and provides a very strong, low carbon and comparably low-cost alternative to steel & concrete. It is easy to transport, relatively light, and has outstanding earthquake and fire resilience. The use of prefabrication can decrease construction time by as much as 30 percent, and reduces costs compared with traditional building methods. Combining cross-laminated timber (CLT), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), glulam and panelised framing timber creates a fast, sustainable, resilient and cost-effective system for mid-rise construction.

For more information, go to https://midrisewood.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

