Milford Named Consumer NZ People’s Choice In KiwiSaver For Record Sixth Year Running

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Milford Asset Management

Milford’s active investment philosophy and focus on high quality client service has helped it earn the rating of Consumer NZ People’s Choice in KiwiSaver for a record sixth year in a row.

Milford’s Head of KiwiSaver & Distribution, Murray Harris, said Milford’s investment approach, offering access to financial advice and timely information and insights has helped members navigate a difficult time for markets.

“People want strong long-term returns on their investment, and our specialist investment team is focused on doing just that” says Harris.

“By taking an active approach, analysing individual companies and making considered decisions about where we put our clients’ money, we improve our chances of generating strong returns for our members”, he said.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said, “For the sixth year in a row, Milford has been awarded Consumer’s People’s Choice status. Milford had the highest score across the seven key satisfaction measures – scoring particularly highly for access to account information.”

Harris said “We put a lot of effort into designing products and services to suit a broad range of investors. Our funds offer members a choice of risk and return profiles, we offer members access to expert financial advice through different channels, and we try and make it as easy as possible for people to review and adjust their investments to suit their changing circumstances”.

Client communication was also a high priority for Milford’s KiwiSaver team.

“We believe KiwiSaver members need good information to make good choices. Giving our members easy access to that information is one of the things that sets Milford apart.

“This rating recognises the hard work put in by the whole team, and we’re grateful to receive it for the sixth year in a row,” says Harris.

Harris said Milford’s KiwiSaver team was continually evaluating new ways to better serve its growing member base.

“We recognise members will continue to expect more and different services, and we are determined to remain focused on anticipating and meeting those expectations.”

