Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. Releases Something Super

Fresh hop season always brings a variety of flavours for brewers to play with – whether it’s the tropical hit of Nectaron, the citrusy sharpness of Motueka or the piney Waimea.

Yet the 2023 harvest brought with it a surprise; the official launch of Superdelic™, a new hop varietal from NZ Hops Limited, which is the star of Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.’s latest limited release beer.

Tracy Banner, owner and Master Brewer at Sprig + Fern Brewing Co., says “we feel very privileged to be one of only a few to get our hands on fresh Superdelic this year.

“We’ve brewed with this hop in the past, before it was Superdelic and still under the name NZH-102, an experimental hop from the Bract Brewing Programme. We were really impressed with it then and had great feedback from our customers, so we’re very excited to be brewing with it once again – this time as a fresh hop.”

Superdelic claims juicy berry and tropical fruit flavours and aromas, as well as tangy citrus and delectably sweet, candy-like characteristics. A Pale Ale was chosen as the style for this limited release, to let the fresh hop taste remain the star of the show.

Daniel Tipping, Marketing + Communications Executive at Sprig + Fern Brewing Co., says “looking at the way NZ Hops Ltd have promoted this new varietal, they've really leaned into the candy and bubblegum type flavours, and in my opinion they're right on the money.

“The aroma I got instantly reminded me of a specific sweet my local dairy used to add to their fifty-cent mixtures. It's a very easy drinking beer, fresh and moreish.”.

Sprig + Fern Senior Brewer Callum Duncan, Trainee Brewer Alex Paxton and Master Brewer Tracy Banner sporting their Superdelic merchandise

Faithful to the fresh hop and to ensure the full flavour shines, only wet, green Superdelic hops from Mac Hops in Motueka were used for this Fresh Hop Pale Ale, which were harvested from the bine and in the brew in only a matter of minutes – no shortcuts, no compromises.

Superdelic Fresh Hop Pale Ale is available from today in the thirteen Sprig + Fern taverns in Nelson, Tasman, Wellington and Christchurch, as well as Little Sprig in Wellington, select stores nationwide, and from their online shop.

© Scoop Media

