Fieldays Tickets On Sale Now

Fieldays, the Southern Hemisphere's largest agricultural event, is set to return to its traditional winter dates from June 14-17 and tickets are on sale now.

This year marks the 55th year for this iconic New Zealand event, bringing town and country together to celebrate and champion innovation, education and globalisation.

"We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to Fieldays in June” said Peter Nation, CEO of Fieldays. "After the challenges of the past few years and more recently the adverse weather events, we are looking forward to bringing everyone together to reconnect and regroup.” “This year we celebrate 55 years of Fieldays, it’s a pretty amazing milestone and one that we don’t take for granted.”

From the first Fieldays in 1968 held at Te Rapa Racecourse in Hamilton, there has been a lot of change and growth over the years. Visitors to Fieldays 2023 can expect to see over 1,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest in agricultural farming equipment, technology, innovation and agri-services.

While there are still some programming and exhibitor announcements to come, the must see Fieldays Hubs will once again feature strongly as will the crowd favourites; the tractor pull, excavator and fencing competitions.

Fieldays are pleased to announce that visitors will again be in to win an Isuzu D-Max Ute thanks to our friends at Isuzu Utes New Zealand. Bruce Calkin from Rotorua was 2022’s lucky winner driving away with a brand-new vehicle right before Christmas.

Ross Sommerville, National Sales Manager of Isuzu Utes New Zealand, is looking forward to handing over another set of D-Max keys to a lucky attendee this year. “Our longstanding partnership with National Fieldays is representative of our commitment to the rural sector in New Zealand. This will be the fourth Isuzu D-Max Ute we have given away as the gate prize to a hard-working Kiwi and it never gets less exciting handing over the keys”.

Visitors will have three chances to be in to win by, linking their ticket to the Fieldays App, visiting the Isuzu Utes New Zealand site and scanning their Smart Band at the tag station and returning their Smart Band at as they exit the event the gates.

Entries for the coveted Fieldays Innovation Awards are still open and close on Thursday 4th May. Like previous years, the entrants will be part of the popular Fieldays Innovations Hub showcasing the best innovators in the sector.

The Fieldays Hauora Taiwhenua Health & Wellbeing Hub supported by Mobile Health, will no doubt again be a popular site. Providing a one stop shop for health check-ups and medical advice. The health providers and services within this Hub have a much valued and appreciated presence to visitors and exhibitors alike.

For those thinking about a career change or soon to be leaving school, the Fieldays Opportunity Grows Here (OGH) Careers Hub hosted by MPI, will be offering panel sessions as well as the Careers trail. Helping job seekers connect with potential employers, the trail was extremely popular last year showcasing different pathways available in the primary sector.

Last year’s new hub on the block, the Fieldays Forestry Hub gave visitors the opportunity to learn about with the forestry sector with over 30 sector organisations under one canopy. Returning this year, the hub will once again showcase the many facets of the industry and how the sector has a vital role in mitigating climate change.

Showcasing Fieldays continued commitment to sustainability, 2023 sees the launch of the Fieldays Sustainability Hub in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) under the theme of The Time to Act is Now. A well as visiting the Hub that features a select number of sustainability-focused organisations, people can also join the Sustainability trail throughout the site visiting other exhibitors highlighting their sustainability practises.

With a larger presence in the Pavilion, the Fieldays Digital Futures partnering with AgriTechNZ offers an opportunity for conversation and engagement about rural data, and digital adoption. It’s a chance for visitors to talk first-hand to key players in the data landscape, discuss the way forward, and identify where they are on their digital journey.

Shaping up to be one of best events yet, with so much to see and do for visitors of all ages Fieldays 2023 is not to be missed.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online via the Fieldays website, or at the gate during the event.

© Scoop Media

