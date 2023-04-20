Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Freeview Refreshes Its Brand Identity

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 8:57 am
Press Release: FreeView

Over a million homes across Aotearoa tune in to Freeview, not only for an escape, but to stay informed and feel a sense of belonging. After all, home is where the TV is.

In the coming weeks, Freeview will begin rolling out its evolved brand identity, reflecting a refocus on the live delivery of TV and radio.

This is a natural progression, following the sunset of its on-demand service last year, and successful rollout of its Freeview Streaming TV app in December 2022.

Freeview will focus on tapping into the quintessential experience of Live TV and radio – that for generations brought us together for key moments, or provided a backdrop while family routines played out. The brand refresh will channel this association with home, relaxation and human connection and the immediacy of the live experience.

“Free-to-air, delivered live, has always been at the heart of Freeview. With live TV all about the now and the present, it’s only fitting that we introduce a refreshed brand to reflect this.” says Freeview GM Leon Mead.

Designed by local brand agency Badger, the revised wordmark reflects the excitement and energy of live TV. It also provides a customised icon for easy recognition and infinite execution possibilities. Staying true to Freeview’s roots, the design opts for the same primary colour palette and familiar elements, such as the tilted ‘e’ in the legacy identity.

“The modernised logo is bold, crisp, and contemporary. There are certain elements that reference its history but the new identity is clearly fit for the future,” says Michael Easton, Strategy Director at Badger Communications.

“It sees diverse forms unified – we brought together a range of elements and dynamics that work in harmony to provide a holistic compositional balance - much like the diverse range of channels brought together on Freeview. The unique design of the first letter allows shorthand application and recognition in smaller spaces and opens up further creative opportunities as a graphic device.”

This refresh aligns Freeview’s visual identity with its revitalised brand strategy and its roll-out will be gradual as Freeview concentrates its efforts on its imperative: bringing together TV and radio channels with a broad range of local and international shows that continue to enrich and reflect the Kiwi audience.

“Freeview is proud to be the home of live TV in New Zealand,” says Mead.

“Free access to quality information and entertainment is what Freeview is about; our story is a part of the New Zealand story, and we want all 5.1 million of us to share in this.” he says.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from FreeView on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Consumer NZ: Smaller Banks Are Outperforming Larger Players When It Comes To Customer Satisfaction
The results of Consumer NZ’s banking satisfaction survey are in, and yet again the smaller players are outperforming the big banks when it comes to customer service and satisfaction... More>>

OliverShaw: New Research Shows New Zealand’s Wealthiest Pay Their Fair Share Of Tax
New independent research shows that high-wealth individuals pay more tax on average and represent a higher proportion of the total tax take than may previously have been thought... More>>



Retail NZ: First Months Of The Year Show Challenges For Retailers
A mixed performance in the first three months, and end of the summer peak season has produced mixed results across the retail sector. This represents a challenging start to the year says Retail NZs latest Retail Radar report... More>>


Canstar: Kiwis Face Budget Crunch, Negotiate Deals With Their Banks
Kiwis are actively negotiating with their banks as they find ways to manage their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis... More>>


Statistics: Grocery Food The Largest Contributor To 12.1 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices
Food prices were 12.1 percent higher in March 2023 than they were in March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>



Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 