Nozomi Networks Works With AWS To Deliver Advanced OT And IoT Cybersecurity And Analytics On The Cloud

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 11:32 am
Press Release: Nozomi Networks

SYDNEY, Australia April 20, 2023 Nozomi Networks, Inc., a leader in operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) security, strengthens its cloud strategy by joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. This will allow AWS sales teams to promote the Nozomi Networks Vantage platform to millions of customers worldwide. Vantage™ is hosted on AWS and is a cloud-based OT/IoT network security solution that equips security professionals and industrial operators with actionable, AI-driven insights to manage risk and speed precise remediation. Now, Vantage is available for purchase in AWS Marketplace.

Vantage is designed to give AWS customers a seamless platform for aggregating, analysing and monitoring OT systems and data in the cloud with a range of flexible, cost-effective deployment options ideally suited for physical processes. With the rapid emergence of IoT environments and 5G networks, there is growing recognition that cloud networks need access to physical, real-world data which Vantage can deliver for AWS cloud applications.

AWS customers who choose Nozomi Networks Vantage can benefit from an enhanced cybersecurity monitoring and asset intelligence solution that aggregates and analyses data from physical devices, and then processes and responds to critical issues across large, global enterprises.

“AWS has been a key component of our Vantage offering from day one,” said Andrea Carcano, Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “As we turn to the cloud for scalability and cost-efficiency for our customers through Vantage, our relationship with AWS is becoming increasingly important because of AWS’s cloud expertise, focus on OT and IoT applications and expertise in several key verticals.”

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for organisations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organisation.

Visit AWS Marketplace to purchase Nozomi Networks solutions.

More information on the Nozomi Networks and AWS can be found on the Nozomi Networks AWS microsite.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks accelerates digital transformation by protecting the world’s critical infrastructure, industrial and government organisations from cyber threats. Our solution delivers exceptional network and asset visibility, threat detection, and insights for OT and IoT environments. Customers rely on us to minimise risk and complexity while maximising operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

