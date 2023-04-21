ASB Brings Subscriptions To Life To Promote New Card Tracker Feature In Campaign From The Monkeys Aotearoa

Quick to sign up to and easy to forget, subscriptions are often set up and never reviewed, leaving people paying for things they aren’t using. Many people don’t realise how many subscriptions they’re paying for because when something’s out of sight, it’s out of mind. In ASB’s latest campaign, subscriptions come to life to launch the bank’s new card tracker feature, available in the ASB Mobile Banking app.



Created by The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, the fun campaign shows how the bank’s new card tracker feature allows ASB customers to conveniently view their subscriptions in one place by bringing someone’s subscriptions to life.

The campaign is supported by a range of shorter form videos focusing on specific subscription themes – from food delivery, to music and streaming, gym memberships and wellbeing along with activity across digital, social and on ASB’s internal and owned channels.

ASB Chief Marketing Officer Helen Fitzsimons says: “ASB has an ambition to create integrated brand experiences that solve genuine customer problems. Card tracker is a fantastic tool that is helping accelerate the progress of New Zealanders. We were surprised to discover that a third of ASB customers were spending more than $100 a month on subscriptions. We wanted to offer Kiwis the opportunity to review and track their subscriptions that may be being underutilised shall we say!”



The Monkeys Aotearoa Chief Creative Officer Damon Stapleton adds: “We’re all guilty of signing up to a subscription on a whim and forgetting about it. Suddenly, those free trials become our monthly expenses. Add on exercise apps, online games and meal-kits, and people find they are spending hundreds of dollars a month on subscription services.”



