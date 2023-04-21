Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Brings Subscriptions To Life To Promote New Card Tracker Feature In Campaign From The Monkeys Aotearoa

Friday, 21 April 2023, 10:54 am
Press Release: The Monkeys Aotearoa

Quick to sign up to and easy to forget, subscriptions are often set up and never reviewed, leaving people paying for things they aren’t using. Many people don’t realise how many subscriptions they’re paying for because when something’s out of sight, it’s out of mind. In ASB’s latest campaign, subscriptions come to life to launch the bank’s new card tracker feature, available in the ASB Mobile Banking app.
 

Created by The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song, the fun campaign shows how the bank’s new card tracker feature allows ASB customers to conveniently view their subscriptions in one place by bringing someone’s subscriptions to life.
 

The campaign is supported by a range of shorter form videos focusing on specific subscription themes – from food delivery, to music and streaming, gym memberships and wellbeing along with activity across digital, social and on ASB’s internal and owned channels.
 

ASB Chief Marketing Officer Helen Fitzsimons says: “ASB has an ambition to create integrated brand experiences that solve genuine customer problems. Card tracker is a fantastic tool that is helping accelerate the progress of New Zealanders. We were surprised to discover that a third of ASB customers were spending more than $100 a month on subscriptions. We wanted to offer Kiwis the opportunity to review and track their subscriptions that may be being underutilised shall we say!”
 

The Monkeys Aotearoa Chief Creative Officer Damon Stapleton adds: “We’re all guilty of signing up to a subscription on a whim and forgetting about it. Suddenly, those free trials become our monthly expenses. Add on exercise apps, online games and meal-kits, and people find they are spending hundreds of dollars a month on subscription services.”
 

To view ASB’s ‘See your subscriptions in one place’ campaign films click here and here.

Campaign Credits

Client: ASB

Chief Marketing Officer: Helen Fitzsimons

Everyday Money Marketing Lead: Ashleigh Smith

Campaign Manager: Sarah Davies

Associate Marketing Manager: Bridie O’Malley

Brand Experience Lead: Bianca Osborne
 

Creative Agency: The Monkeys Aotearoa, part of Accenture Song

Chief Creative Officer: Damon Stapleton

Chief Business Officer: Storm Day

Creative Director: Christie Cooper

Creative Director: James Conner

Senior Creative: Liz Richards

Senior Creative: Nick Dellabarca

Head of Production: Rosie Grayson

Group Business Director: James Allan

Senior Business Manager: Harrison Stone
 

Production

Production Company: The Sweet Shop

Executive Producer: Ben Dailey and Kate Roydhouse

Director: Max Barden

Producer: Annelise Yarrell

DOP: Crighton Bone

Offline: Julian Currin

Online: Perceptual Engineering

Audio: Liquid Studios

Photographer: Fraser Clements, Match Photographers
 

Media Agencies

Dentsu, Acquire and Search Republic

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Monkeys Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ABC: Consumers Facing Significant Increase In Beer, Wine And Spirits Excise Tax
The year just got more challenging for producers, hospitality businesses and consumers of beer, wines and spirits with the announcement that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is 6.7%... More>>

Consumer NZ: Smaller Banks Are Outperforming Larger Players When It Comes To Customer Satisfaction
The results of Consumer NZ’s banking satisfaction survey are in, and yet again the smaller players are outperforming the big banks when it comes to customer service and satisfaction... More>>

OliverShaw: New Research Shows New Zealand’s Wealthiest Pay Their Fair Share Of Tax
New independent research shows that high-wealth individuals pay more tax on average and represent a higher proportion of the total tax take than may previously have been thought... More>>




Statistics: Annual Inflation 6.7 Percent
The consumers price index increased 6.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 6.7 percent increase follows a 7.2 percent increase in the 12 months to December 2022... More>>


Canstar: Kiwis Face Budget Crunch, Negotiate Deals With Their Banks
Kiwis are actively negotiating with their banks as they find ways to manage their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis... More>>


Statistics: Grocery Food The Largest Contributor To 12.1 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices
Food prices were 12.1 percent higher in March 2023 than they were in March 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 