Diploma Course In Embalming
Friday, 21 April 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: NZ Embalmers Association
Today, from his Office at Legacy Funerals in Hamilton New
Zealand Embalmers Association President, Jordan Goss
expressed his delight at news that a Diploma course in
Embalming has been approved by NZQA with Kalandra Education
confirmed as the approved provider.
“This has been a
long time coming and is a much-anticipated return to the
Association’s drive toward high standards of practice in
the NZ Funeral Industry,” said Mr Goss.
Positive
Impact on the funeral sector.
“We have been
without a Diploma course for several years, since WelTec
discontinued the delivery, it had been involved in, dating
all the way back to 1974. NZEA has spent a great deal of
time engaged with other providers who have failed to come up
with a suitable product. Kalandra Education has been able to
facilitate our expectations and has done so with an ease
that has been a delight to work with at a professional
level,” Mr Goss commented.
A service to the
bereaved
Embalming is an essential part of the
ability of funeral businesses to cater to the needs of the
bereaved in their community. It is of great importance every
day, to families around the Motu and is a very important
part of our national response to disaster and traumatic
deaths in New Zealand. New Zealand has enjoyed recognition
as being amongst the top level of Embalming practitioners
around the world and our embalmers commit to the high
standards promoted by NZEA.
Diploma available soon
Now this step has been accomplished and work to provide the
high level of tuition required for theoretical and practical
training has commenced there are only a few steps to be
accomplished before the first intake of students commences
in a matter of
months.
