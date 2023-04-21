Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Diploma Course In Embalming

Friday, 21 April 2023, 12:03 pm
Press Release: NZ Embalmers Association

Today, from his Office at Legacy Funerals in Hamilton New Zealand Embalmers Association President, Jordan Goss expressed his delight at news that a Diploma course in Embalming has been approved by NZQA with Kalandra Education confirmed as the approved provider.

“This has been a long time coming and is a much-anticipated return to the Association’s drive toward high standards of practice in the NZ Funeral Industry,” said Mr Goss.

Positive Impact on the funeral sector.

“We have been without a Diploma course for several years, since WelTec discontinued the delivery, it had been involved in, dating all the way back to 1974. NZEA has spent a great deal of time engaged with other providers who have failed to come up with a suitable product. Kalandra Education has been able to facilitate our expectations and has done so with an ease that has been a delight to work with at a professional level,” Mr Goss commented.

A service to the bereaved

Embalming is an essential part of the ability of funeral businesses to cater to the needs of the bereaved in their community. It is of great importance every day, to families around the Motu and is a very important part of our national response to disaster and traumatic deaths in New Zealand. New Zealand has enjoyed recognition as being amongst the top level of Embalming practitioners around the world and our embalmers commit to the high standards promoted by NZEA.

Diploma available soon Now this step has been accomplished and work to provide the high level of tuition required for theoretical and practical training has commenced there are only a few steps to be accomplished before the first intake of students commences in a matter of months.

