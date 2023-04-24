Revolent To Address New Zealand's Growing Cloud Skills Gap

WELLINGTON—Revolent, a division of Tenth Revolution Group, has expanded into New Zealand, with Merkle Aotearoa as its first client. As an Authorised Salesforce Training Provider, the company will deliver high-quality Salesforce training, helping Merkle further transform customer experience for the Fortune 1000.

The expansion marks an important milestone for Revolent. “Building on our successful relationship in Australia, we look forward to pairing Merkle with the much-needed talent they need to scale,” said Ian Clark, CEO of APAC and EMEA at Revolent. “And we’re excited to now be in a position to help other companies source sought-after talent across New Zealand.”

Revolent’s robust cloud careers program will cross-train experienced tech talent (or ‘Revols’) to become certified, delivery-ready Salesforce professionals. This includes tailored pathways for specialist roles within the Salesforce ecosystem, including training for Salesforce and MuleSoft developers, Communications Cloud and Marketing Cloud experts, as well as Salesforce consultants.

“Our mission is to deliver unique, personalised customer experiences across platforms and devices, and Salesforce is integral to this. But we wouldn’t be able to come up with out-of-the-box ideas that deliver success to our customers and implement cross-functional synergies without the right people. Having already worked with some of the Revols, I can’t wait to see the outstanding results they'll produce for us and our customers in New Zealand,” commented Michel Mayor, Global Salesforce Practice Leader – SVP at Merkle.

“What makes Revolent so different to other training providers is the strong focus on practical application, rather than certifications alone. By the time they join us, I know the Revols will have the skills to put their knowledge into practice and immediately deliver value, even as they’re still learning. This partnership with Revolent provides us with valuable flexibility and focus to build our talent pipeline,” added Gareth Reason, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Merkle Aotearoa.

And Merkle is not alone in embracing the power of Salesforce. In 2021, Gartner named Salesforce a Leader in the CRM Customer Engagement Center (CEC) Magic Quadrant for the 13th consecutive year. Organisations that have implemented Salesforce have seen a host of benefits, from boosted productivity and cost reduction, to more prospecting opportunities.

“Growing diverse talent for the Salesforce ecosystem is at the heart of what Merkle Aotearoa has been doing for over a decade. We’re excited to be able to work with a like-minded partner like Revolent on this mission. Salesforce developer and consultant skills are in high demand with New Zealand’s biggest and best organisations, and it’s wonderful to partner with Revolent to offer these skills to a new crop of amazing Trailblazing humans,” commented Alice Hopkinson, Head of Salesforce Growth & Capability at Merkle Aotearoa.

