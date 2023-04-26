Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reserve Bank Proposes To Ease LVR Restrictions

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 9:08 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions.

LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage lending. This is done with the aim of reducing the impact and severity of housing market corrections by increasing the resilience of the banking system and households.

Current LVR settings were put in place November 2021 when risks were elevated. The restrictions built resilience in the financial system, which has been evident in the past year as house prices have fallen without widespread impacts to financial stability.

“Our assessment is that the risks to financial stability posed by high-LVR lending have reduced to a level where the current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency. In particular, impeding the provision of credit to some otherwise creditworthy borrowers, which is not proportionate to the level of risk that we see,” Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby says.

National house prices have fallen towards a level that is more consistent with medium-term fundamentals. As a result, while house prices may continue to fall, the probability of a further large correction in house prices has reduced. Alongside this, lending conditions have tightened significantly as banks’ debt servicing assessments allow for higher interest rates.

Restrictions on high-LVR residential mortgage lending set a ‘speed limit’ on how much new low-deposit lending banks can do. We are proposing to ease LVR restrictions with effect from 1 June 2023, from:

  • 10% limit for loans with LVR above 80% for owner occupiers, and
  • 5% limit for loans with LVR above 60% for investors.

To:

  • 15% limit for loans with LVR above 80% for owner occupiers, and
  • 5% limit for loans with LVR above 65% for investors.

We are consulting on the implementation of this proposal over the next two weeks with registered banks. The change, if effected, will be made via a change in banks’ Conditions of Registration. Members of the public wishing to provide feedback on the proposal can do so by emailing rbnz-info@rbnz.govt.nz.

Our May 2023 Financial Stability Report will detail our latest assessment of the current and emerging risks to the financial system.

More information

Loan-to-value ratio restrictions

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Inland Revenue: Home Detention For Tax Evasion
A Bay of Plenty man, who claimed his company was not subject to New Zealand law, has been sentenced to home detention on six tax evasion charges... More>>


NIWA: Discovers Over Two Dozen New Marine Species In Wellington Inlet
The roundworms, or nematodes, were sampled between 2016 - 2021 from Pāuatahanui Inlet in Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour in the Wellington region... More>>


ABC: Consumers Facing Significant Increase In Beer, Wine And Spirits Excise Tax
The year just got more challenging for producers, hospitality businesses and consumers of beer, wines and spirits with the announcement that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is 6.7%... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


Statistics: Annual Inflation 6.7 Percent
The consumers price index increased 6.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 6.7 percent increase follows a 7.2 percent increase in the 12 months to December 2022... More>>


Canstar: Kiwis Face Budget Crunch, Negotiate Deals With Their Banks
Kiwis are actively negotiating with their banks as they find ways to manage their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 