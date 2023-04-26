Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

41 Posters For Zero Dollars To Bring The Streets Alive With Music Posters This May

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 11:13 am
Press Release: Phantom Billstickers

Street media company Phantom Billstickers is celebrating New Zealand Music Month by repeating last year’s offer of free posters for musicians.

While in 2022 the company gave away 40 posters to each act, this year’s offer is for 41, to mark the 41 years since Phantom pasted its first ever band poster.

To make it easy for musicians to lock in their campaign, the company has created an online booking portal. Musical acts are invited to secure their free A3 poster campaign without delay, as inventory is strictly limited. One campaign per show/artist.

The Phantom offer includes printing and placement, so all the musicians have to do is upload their artwork. If it’s financially feasible, they have the option to make a small financial contribution to cover a portion of the print costs, but this is purely voluntary.

Phantom Billstickers CEO, Robin McDonnell, says the company was blown away by the response to last year’s NZ Music Month offer, so it decided on an encore.

“We had bands who told us they only decided to put on a show during NZ Music Month last year because Phantom’s free posters gave them the confidence to book a venue,” McDonnell said. “That shows how promotion via posters can be an absolute game-changer.”

“With that in mind, we talked to the good folk at the Ministry for Culture and Heritage to see if they’d support free posters all year round. In the end they decided not to, which is too bad. But when it comes to the arts, Phantom’s attitude is, ‘screw it, let’s do it.’ So we did.”

Rodney Fisher at NZ Music Month says that street posters are the key to creating excitement at the grassroots.

“There’s so much musical talent emerging in Aotearoa, and this May it gets the chance to take to the stage,” Fisher said. “With a free poster campaign from Phantom Billstickers, more acts are going to be exposed to more people – and that’s exactly what we want.”

The offer of 41 free A3 posters, printed and placed, is open to all New Zealand musical acts putting on a concert during May 2023. Book now at Phantom’s online portal:

https://www.streetposters.co.nz/products/nz-music-month-package-2023?variant=43228059238585

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Phantom Billstickers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Proposes To Ease LVR Restrictions
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions. LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage... More>>


Inland Revenue: Home Detention For Tax Evasion
A Bay of Plenty man, who claimed his company was not subject to New Zealand law, has been sentenced to home detention on six tax evasion charges... More>>


NIWA: Discovers Over Two Dozen New Marine Species In Wellington Inlet
The roundworms, or nematodes, were sampled between 2016 - 2021 from Pāuatahanui Inlet in Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour in the Wellington region... More>>


Digitl: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone
This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


Statistics: Annual Inflation 6.7 Percent
The consumers price index increased 6.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 6.7 percent increase follows a 7.2 percent increase in the 12 months to December 2022... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 