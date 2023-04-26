41 Posters For Zero Dollars To Bring The Streets Alive With Music Posters This May

Street media company Phantom Billstickers is celebrating New Zealand Music Month by repeating last year’s offer of free posters for musicians.

While in 2022 the company gave away 40 posters to each act, this year’s offer is for 41, to mark the 41 years since Phantom pasted its first ever band poster.

To make it easy for musicians to lock in their campaign, the company has created an online booking portal. Musical acts are invited to secure their free A3 poster campaign without delay, as inventory is strictly limited. One campaign per show/artist.

The Phantom offer includes printing and placement, so all the musicians have to do is upload their artwork. If it’s financially feasible, they have the option to make a small financial contribution to cover a portion of the print costs, but this is purely voluntary.

Phantom Billstickers CEO, Robin McDonnell, says the company was blown away by the response to last year’s NZ Music Month offer, so it decided on an encore.

“We had bands who told us they only decided to put on a show during NZ Music Month last year because Phantom’s free posters gave them the confidence to book a venue,” McDonnell said. “That shows how promotion via posters can be an absolute game-changer.”

“With that in mind, we talked to the good folk at the Ministry for Culture and Heritage to see if they’d support free posters all year round. In the end they decided not to, which is too bad. But when it comes to the arts, Phantom’s attitude is, ‘screw it, let’s do it.’ So we did.”

Rodney Fisher at NZ Music Month says that street posters are the key to creating excitement at the grassroots.

“There’s so much musical talent emerging in Aotearoa, and this May it gets the chance to take to the stage,” Fisher said. “With a free poster campaign from Phantom Billstickers, more acts are going to be exposed to more people – and that’s exactly what we want.”

The offer of 41 free A3 posters, printed and placed, is open to all New Zealand musical acts putting on a concert during May 2023. Book now at Phantom’s online portal:

https://www.streetposters.co.nz/products/nz-music-month-package-2023?variant=43228059238585

© Scoop Media

