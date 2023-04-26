Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OSPRI Offers Educational Mentoring Programme On Their Board

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 12:29 pm
Press Release: OSPRI New Zealand

What does it take to be an effective board member? That’s what Lisa Kearins will be learning and observing in her new voluntary role as associate director at OSPRI for the next 18 months. She will join the board meetings and contribute to the dialogue as well as learn what is involved in being on a board.

According to OSPRI Board Director James Parsons, the richness of the board really comes from debate, testing ideas amongst robust discussion and through that dialogue getting the collective wisdom of those around the table.

OSPRI has been running the mentoring programme since 2013 and so far, six people have taken up the associate director role. Its main purpose is to help the individual develop governance skills within the primary sector, says Parsons. "Essentially, it’s a bit of a leg up. The last associate director was Dani Darke and she now sits on the Ballance Agri-Nutrients Board. When she took up the role with us, like all new directors she had to learn how to inject her ideas into the fold. You have to have not only conviction but also wisdom when picking your moments to say something. It sometimes takes a lot of confidence and skill, which is exactly what the associate role is there to grow."

Currently, Ms Kearins is a Business Manager at Huiarau Farms Partnership (a Māori Agribusiness which manages two dairy farms and two dry stock farms with over 1800 hectares of effective land) and her main responsibilities are finances, human resources and reporting each month to the Partnership’s board. Her interest in governance stems from her interactions with the board. "The opportunity to take on the role of associate director is something that will both challenge and refine my understanding of governance."

As well as learning how the board operates and brushing up on her debating skills, Ms Kearins is looking forward to spending time with each of the board members to find out what they do. "This is really an educational role, and I can just be myself and ask all the questions I need to and be fully involved. My whakapapa is Ngai Tahu and Ngati Kahungunu ki Wairarapa where my mother hails from, so this is also a chance to share what I learn with my family and community".

OSPRI is governed by a Board of Directors, currently with seven directors. These positions are appointed by the shareholders on the basis of recommendations by the OSPRI Stakeholders’ Council. The decisions made by the Board help shape the direction that OSPRI takes as an integrated disease management agency.

