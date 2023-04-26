Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

International Government Leaders Talk Crypto & Digital Assets In Washington

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 4:47 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is set to host an event that will bring together government leaders to discuss the radical changes in money, cryptocurrency, banks, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The conference, titled "The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law," (www.gbaglobal.org/FoMGL) will include law makers, regulators, innovators, and business leaders who are shaping the financial system.

"The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law will bring together government leaders during this decisive time to examine changes in money and the laws governing it. We are very excited to host this conference which will provide a platform for experts to share their insights and ideas on this critical topic," said Gerard Dache' Executive Director, GBA.

The event will be held on May 24-25, 2023, in Washington DC, and will include keynote addresses and panel discussions on various topics, such as the battle between traditional versus decentralized finance, the balance between customer protection and privacy, and practical advice on cryptocurrency accounting, taxes, and reporting.

Featuring an impressive list of speakers, The Future of Money, Governance, and the Law will present perspectives from international NGOs, national organizations, state and local governments, academic institutions, and commercial entities. Confirmed speakers include representatives from the United Nations, European Parliament, Central Banks, US Dept of Treasury, Cornell University, Circle, Ciphertrace, a Mastercard company (NYSE: MA), and many more.

The conference is open to everyone, including those curious about cryptocurrency and its implications on the future of money. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the industry's top minds, network with fellow professionals, and gain practical insights into the latest trends and developments in the world of cryptocurrency.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Proposes To Ease LVR Restrictions
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions. LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage... More>>


Inland Revenue: Home Detention For Tax Evasion
A Bay of Plenty man, who claimed his company was not subject to New Zealand law, has been sentenced to home detention on six tax evasion charges... More>>


NIWA: Discovers Over Two Dozen New Marine Species In Wellington Inlet
The roundworms, or nematodes, were sampled between 2016 - 2021 from Pāuatahanui Inlet in Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour in the Wellington region... More>>


Digitl: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone
This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


Statistics: Annual Inflation 6.7 Percent
The consumers price index increased 6.7 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. The 6.7 percent increase follows a 7.2 percent increase in the 12 months to December 2022... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 