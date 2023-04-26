Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shade Design Launches New Website To Showcase Innovative Outdoor Solutions

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Shade Design

Shade Design, a Warkworth-based supplier of premium outdoor shade solutions is excited to announce the launch of its new website.

The new website features an updated, modern design that showcases Shade Design's range of innovative shade products, including aluminium pergolas, retractable louvre roof systems, privacy screens and more. Users can explore the extensive range of shade solutions available, view galleries of past projects, and learn about the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new website, which reflects our dedication to providing high-quality, innovative outdoor shade solutions," says John Buchanan, Owner of Shade Design. "With the new website, we hope to make it even easier for our customers to explore our products, get inspiration for their own outdoor spaces, and connect with our team of shade experts."

"At Shade Design, we believe that everyone deserves to enjoy their outdoor spaces, no matter the weather," Buchanan added. "Our new website is just one of the ways we're working to make that vision a reality for our customers across New Zealand."

To learn more about Shade Design's innovative shade solutions or to explore the new website, visit https://www.shadedesign.co.nz/.

About Shade Design: Shade Design is a leading provider of outdoor shade solutions in and around Auckland. With a wide range of products including retractable roof systems, canopies and privacy screens, Shade Design helps customers create comfortable, functional outdoor spaces that can be enjoyed year-round. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Shade Design has earned a reputation as the go-to provider of outdoor shade solutions for homes and businesses throughout Auckland, Warkworth and Mangawhai.

