TSB Takes Out Multiple Industry Awards

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 4:53 pm
Press Release: TSB Bank

TSB has eclipsed the big banks in the latest round of Consumer NZ and Canstar awards, taking out a Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for the eighth year running – a first for any bank in the country. TSB also took out Canstar’s overall 2023 Bank of the Year, Credit Cards and 2023 Bank of the Year, Home Loans Awards.

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says, “To receive the Consumer NZ People’s Choice award off the back of recently winning two Canstar Bank of the Year awards is further recognition that we’re on the right track, as we work to take TSB into the future with compelling products which complement our unparalleled customer care.”

Canstar says TSB won their 2023 Bank of the Year, Home Loans Award for offering highly competitive home loans for both residential and investment properties. TSB also rated extremely well in customer satisfaction, which considers factors such as service, communication and value for money.

Earlier in the year, TSB topped the tables as sole winner of the 2023 Bank of the Year, Credit Cards Award and also received a 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value Low-Rate Credit Card 2023 and Outstanding Value Rewards Credit Card 2023, plus high customer satisfaction scores.

“Taking out these awards is an incredible acknowledgement of the hard work of our TSB whānau, every single day. We’re all very proud and excited to offer our excellent service and products to more New Zealanders,” says Donna.

Consumer NZ rated TSB 81% for overall satisfaction, with TSB scoring well above average for value for money, call centre service and timely response to enquiries, and dealing with problems and complaints.

TSB GM Product and Marketing Joe Bishop says, “This is an outstanding achievement. We’re big enough to compete with the other banks with our market leading cards, but we’re still small enough to care about our customers. We really are the perfect amount of bank.”

