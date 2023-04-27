Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Delinea Appoints Cybersecurity Innovator As Vice President, Australia And New Zealand To Grow PAM Market Share

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Delinea

Auckland, New Zealand April 27, 2023 Delinea, a leading provider of solutions that seamlessly extend Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced it has appointed Dave Reeves as Vice President, Australia and New Zealand.

Reeves will lead Delinea’s Australian and New Zealand teams to increase market share and strengthen the company’s position in the region, empowering ANZ businesses with PAM solutions that improve security, reduce complexity and help maintain compliance with regulations, such as the Essential Eight and the NZISM frameworks and the Australian Security of Critical Infrastructure (SOCI) Act.

“There is a massive opportunity for Delinea to lead discussions about implementing solutions that extend PAM and why they are fundamental to help companies thrive by securing their most critical assets,” said Reeves. “My main goals are to increase awareness of our solutions and grow our channel ecosystem, further enabling our partners to help organisations address security risks and conform to requirements.”

“Dave deeply understands the risks organisations face and the mitigation strategies they should implement to secure an expanding threat landscape,” said Wahab Yusoff, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan at Delinea. “His security consulting experience, personal contacts across many industries, and proven leadership qualities make him an excellent choice to lead Delinea’s local business to increased success.”

Based in Melbourne, Reeves has over 30 years of experience, including positions at Tenable, Forescout and the Australian Army. He has an established track record of leading the development and adoption of new cybersecurity strategies and solutions for clients in financial services, telecommunications, utilities, mining, transportation, logistics and government across ANZ and Asia.

To learn more about Delinea, visit Delinea.com.

