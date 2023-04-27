Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Smart Engage: Revolutionising Patient Engagement With Microsoft Azure Health Bot Conversational AI

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 10:53 pm
Press Release: Replikr Technologies

Smart Engage utilises advanced conversational AI and intelligent virtual agents to provide seamless, empathetic interactions with patients across multiple channels, including SMS, chat, phone, social media, and intelligent avatars. By offering a customised avatar, Smart Engage enables healthcare providers to personify their brand while delivering highly engaging patient experiences.

The platform’s intuitive design ensures that patients receive accurate, real-time information about services, procedures, locations, hours of operation, and pricing. In addition, Smart Engage supports over 40 languages, making it accessible to diverse patient populations.

Healthcare providers can expect significant improvements in patient engagement and booking completion rates with Smart Engage. Compared to traditional online forms, the platform has demonstrated a remarkable 150% increase in booking completions. This, in turn, leads to higher clinic revenues and greater patient satisfaction.

“Our innovative Smart Engage platform, backed by Microsoft Health Bot, revolutionises patient interactions, fostering better healthcare experiences and greater satisfaction,” Dr Peter Catt, CEO, Replikr said.

Smart Engage covers the entire patient journey, from enrolment and preventive care to appointment reminders, procedure preparation, and post-procedure feedback. Moreover, Smart Engage can be easily integrated with clinical systems, including EHR, PMS, and RIS, using FHIR-compliant APIs or Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Healthcare providers using Smart Engage can anticipate a 50% reduction in cost-to-serve, a 20% increase in customer satisfaction, and a 15% increase in customer acquisition.

About Replikr Technologies

Replikr is a leading provider of AI-driven digital health solutions, focused on transforming the way providers interact with their patients. By leveraging the power of conversational AI, Replikr delivers innovative and engaging experiences that drive growth, efficiency, and patient satisfaction. Headquartered in Auckland, Aotearoa New Zealand, Replikr is committed to providing leading-edge solutions to clients worldwide.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Replikr Technologies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Seafood NZ: Welcomes Draft Industry Transformation Plan
Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Jeremy Helson says the fishing industry shares the Government’s vision of improving the environmental performance of commercial fisheries... More>>

Reserve Bank: Proposes To Ease LVR Restrictions
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua is proposing to ease mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions. LVR restrictions promote financial stability by limiting high-risk mortgage... More>>


Inland Revenue: Home Detention For Tax Evasion
A Bay of Plenty man, who claimed his company was not subject to New Zealand law, has been sentenced to home detention on six tax evasion charges... More>>


INZBC: India & New Zealand: A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase
The India New Zealand Business Council today releases a discussion document titled: India & New Zealand, A Relationship Ready For Its Next Phase, submitted to the government... More>>


Digitl: Minister Andersen marks RCG milestone
This week the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications Ginny Andersen took part in a formal ceremony at Lake Tarawera to mark the 400th Rural Connectivity Group tower... More>>


Christian Hawkesby: Central Banking And Financial Inclusion
There is no shortage of challenges as a central banker in the current environment, with domestic and global inflation too high and persistent, and the recent fragilities exposed by bank failures in the United States and Europe... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 