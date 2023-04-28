Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cyclone And Flooding Effects On Labour Market Statistics In The March 2023 Quarter

Friday, 28 April 2023, 10:32 am
Statistics New Zealand

This paper summarises the impacts of extreme weather, including tropical cyclone Gabrielle, torrential rain, and flooding, on the collection of the three surveys involved in the Labour market statistics: March 2023 quarter release – the Household Labour Force Survey (HLFS), the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), and the labour cost index (LCI).

Labour market statistics: March 2023 quarter will be published on 3 May 2023.

